Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR REST OF TODAY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR MONDAY .Critical fire weather conditions will continue across the western portions of deep south Texas the rest of today into this evening as strong southerly winds continue with low relative humidity values. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible across the western portions of deep south Texas Monday afternoon through Monday evening as low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds redevelop on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Now to 7 PM CDT Today for the Red Flag Warning...1 PM CDT to 7 PM CDT Monday for the Fire Weather Watch. * WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph rest of today...South to Southeast 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph Monday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

