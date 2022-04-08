ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS SLOW TO DIMINISH CONTINUE TO IMPACT AREAS EAST OF I 69C THIS EVENING Surface observations continue to show strong southerly winds across the eastern portions of Deep South Texas. From McAllen to South Padre Island and areas north of Interstate highway 2 and along Interstates 69 C and 69 E can expect winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times through at least 10 PM. The strong wind gust will become less frequent and winds will continue to diminish later this evening. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle in cross winds, and secure outdoor objects.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Goliad by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Victoria Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Calhoun, northeastern Aransas, southern Victoria, southeastern Goliad and northeastern Refugio Counties through 200 AM CDT At 119 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Blessing to near Point Comfort to near McFaddin. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Point Comfort and Alamo Beach around 125 AM CDT. Port Alto and Olivia around 130 AM CDT. Schicke Point and Green Lake around 135 AM CDT. Long Mott around 140 AM CDT. Seadrift around 145 AM CDT. Magnolia Beach around 155 AM CDT. Port Oconnor and Indianola around 200 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Austwell. This includes the following highways US Highway 183 near mile marker 652. US Highway 77 between mile markers 588 and 610. US Highway 87 between mile markers 816 and 840. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ARANSAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 15:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring now...or will shortly. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or longer... and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. In general...these conditions include sustained 20 foot winds of 25 MPH or greater...humidity ranging from below 25 percent in Zapata County to below 45 percent along the coast...each lasting for 2 hours or more...and cured fuels. Humidity below 25 percent in most areas will trigger fire danger at lower wind speeds. Detailed decision tables are found at https://weather.gov/rgv/mapcolors#fire. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR REST OF TODAY CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ALONG AND WEST OF THE I69C CORRIDOR MONDAY .Critical fire weather conditions will continue across the western portions of deep south Texas the rest of today into this evening as strong southerly winds continue with low relative humidity values. Critical fire weather conditions will be possible across the western portions of deep south Texas Monday afternoon through Monday evening as low relative humidity values and strong southerly winds redevelop on Monday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF DEEP SOUTH TEXAS The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Zapata, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Starr, Southern Hidalgo, and Northern Hidalgo Counties. * TIMING...Now to 7 PM CDT Today for the Red Flag Warning...1 PM CDT to 7 PM CDT Monday for the Fire Weather Watch. * WIND...South to Southeast 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph rest of today...South to Southeast 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph Monday. * HUMIDITY...Minimum values from 20 to 40 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Georgia. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 8 miles east of Patterson, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Gardi, Everett, Broadhurst, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

