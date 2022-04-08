ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

HBCU football programs to host four and five stars at spring games

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdDfU_0f3dnrYz00

Spring football is in the air and HBCU football programs are drawing big-time prospects to see their intra-squad scrimmages.

Prized Class of 2024 prospect Kameron Davis has already committed to Florida State, but that doesn’t mean he’s passing by Tallahassee’s HBCU. The five-star running back from Albany, GA says he’ll be at FAMU’s spring game on Saturday. Davis is rated as the 28th best player overall in his class.

Eddie George and Tennessee State will also host a talented player from the 2024 class this weekend. Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway will be visiting Nashville this week. Galloway currently holds offers from Pitt, Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, but he’s also been getting offered by HBCUs. Grambling State and Florida A&M have both offered him. He’s rated as the fourth-ranked tight end and the No. 80 overall recruit in his class.

Alcorn State is having its spring game this weekend and it will have a visitor it hopes to impress as well. Class of 2023 defensive lineman Caleb Bryant says he will be visiting Lorman this weekend . Rated a three-star by 247Sports, he also has an offer from Florida A&M as well as FBS schools like Navy, Mississippi State, Miami and Memphis.

Jackson State isn’t having its official spring game until next week — but it is having a scrimmage. T.J. Metcalf, a three-star safety in the class of 2023, says he’ll be in Jackson for the team’s scrimmage.

HBCU football programs are definitely taking advantage of their spring games as a way to connect with recruits. More importantly, prospects are making it known they are coming.

The post HBCU football programs to host four and five stars at spring games appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Memphis, FL
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Indiana State
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
West Virginia State
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Famu#Tennessee State#Lsu#Hbcus#Florida A M#Huejack10#Coachdmackey#Romans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future. Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together? Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season. Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy