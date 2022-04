Call, the only girl on the Knights wrestling team, reached the finals of the unofficial state meet a year ago, and finished fifth at the state championships at 113 pounds this past season. The junior won the district title and recently finished fifth at the USAW National Recruiting Showcase and was second in the Montana Open. She finished the high school season 23-6. "She's our most reliable wrestler," coach Corey Tolliver said. "Whether it's showing up for practice or showing up for the boys tournaments and supporting them ... She's a committed athlete and she has her mental game locked down well."

