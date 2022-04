DEMING – Centennial Hawks handed the Deming High Lady Wildcats their fifth and sixth straight losses on Friday at the E.J. Hooten Recreational Complex. The 8-0 and 16-3 double-header sweep kept the Hawks perched atop the District 3-5A softball standings at 8-1. The Lady 'Cats also fell to the Hawks in a single game on Tuesday 17-1. Centennial (13-4) managed a run through four innings in the front end of the double header. The Hawks were issued eight walks during that stretch but stranded 10 runners on base.

DEMING, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO