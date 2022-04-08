ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro Police search for armed suspect who robbed Dickerson Pike market

By Chuck Morris
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are search for a suspect that robbed the Mapco on Dickerson Pike at gunpoint on Thursday night. Police said the suspect entered the Mapco at 2813...

WSMV

Woman arrested after months of robbing Nashville area clothing stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a woman on Thursday for a string of robberies around Nashville over the past few months. According to the arrest affidavit, 26-year-old Angela Simpson and an unknown accomplice walked into the Gucci store in the Green Hills Mall on February 22, grabbed three purses worth approximately $10,900 and simply walked out.
NASHVILLE, TN
WTAJ

Police search for suspect in Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are attempting to identify an individual involved in a shooting from last week. The shooting happened at the Solomon Homes in Johnstown March 10. The man seen getting out of the car in the video is currently being sought for his involvement. Police originally arrived to find one suspect […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
CBS New York

NYPD: Armed suspects caught on camera robbing Brooklyn convenience store

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying identify a pair of suspects caught on video robbing a Brooklyn convenience store clerk at gunpoint.It happened at the Fulton Smoke & Convenience store on Crescent Street at around 11:30 a.m. back on March 14.Police said one suspect pointed a gun at the 34-year-old worker while the other went behind the counter and stole cash from the register and other items.The suspects also stole the worker's cellphone, police said. The worker was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
WSMV

Police ID suspect in Friday’s carjacking on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a man on parole for attempted first-degree murder is wanted for last Friday’s carjacking on Interstate 40. He is also wanted for questioning for murder. Metro Police said Michael Dwight Clay, 30, has been charged with aggravated robbery. He is accused of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville woman describes interactions with murder suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for killing her infant son

With COVID-19 vaccines not yet available for infants, some mothers are now turning to COVID positive breast milk for antibodies. Metro Police arrested a man for taking videos in a women’s restroom. Governor Lee toured wildfire damage. Ivermectin will soon be in Tennessee pharmacies. Updated: 1 hour ago. |
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Teenager arrested after gunshot victim dies on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a teenager early Thursday morning for a deadly shooting that occurred the previous day. According to police, an emergency call was placed on Wednesday around 6:40 p.m. from Skyline Medical Center regarding a gunshot victim. The arrest affidavit states 20-year-old Arondai Thompson was...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBRE

Hazleton police searching for stabbing suspect

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a stabbing that took place Thursday evening. According to a release from Hazleton City Police, the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Poplar Street and Thirwell Avenue. Police say they located the victim on arrival […]
HAZLETON, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 2 Suspects Accused Of Armed Carjacking In Collingdale, Delaware County

COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, Collingdale police are looking for two men believed to have been involved in an armed carjacking. Investigators say they held up the victim at gunpoint in the area of Sharon Avenue and MacDade Boulevard. One drove off with the victim’s gray Audi AS4, while the other left in a Lexus SUV. Police say they were last seen heading towards Sharon Hill. Anyone with information is asked to call Collingdale police.
COLLINGDALE, PA
WSMV

Police ID pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver on South Gallatin Pike in Madison, Metro Police said. Police said Torrell D. Allen, 45, of Nashville, was crossing South Gallatin Pike from east to west near the Due West Avenue intersection at 8:20 p.m. The driver of the Chevrolet Volt, Ravian Murphy, 18, struck Allen after he reported he attempted to avoid the collision. The impact caused Allen to fall into another lane of travel where he was struck by a second vehicle, described as a dark-colored pickup truck, which fled the scene. Roadway evidence suggests the truck may be a Nissan Titan. There was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Murphy.
NASHVILLE, TN

