Metro Police search for armed suspect who robbed Dickerson Pike market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by a hit-and-run driver on South Gallatin Pike in Madison, Metro Police said. Police said Torrell D. Allen, 45, of Nashville, was crossing South Gallatin Pike from east to west near the Due West Avenue intersection at 8:20 p.m. The driver of the Chevrolet Volt, Ravian Murphy, 18, struck Allen after he reported he attempted to avoid the collision. The impact caused Allen to fall into another lane of travel where he was struck by a second vehicle, described as a dark-colored pickup truck, which fled the scene. Roadway evidence suggests the truck may be a Nissan Titan. There was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Murphy.
Comments / 0