ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horatio, AR

Tip about inappropriate relationship with student lands Horatio school vice principal in jail

By Marlo Lacen
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJCLP_0f3dlkhY00

HORATIO, Ark ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The sheriff’s office in Sevier County says a tip from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about an inappropriate relationship with a student has led to the arrest of a Horatio High School vice-principal.

Texarkana teacher arrested, accused of student relations

According to the information posted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office early Friday afternoon, a tip called in on April 4 led authorities to launch an investigation, which led to a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Labrada Vann. Vann is listed as Dean of Students and Data Coach on the Horatio Schools website.

The sheriff’s office says Vann was arrested Friday morning and is being booked into the Sevier County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree sexual assault. Bond is set at $100,000.

The high school posted a statement on Facebook that reads as follows:

The Horatio School District is aware of the arrest of a current employee. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation and will not be on campus. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in order to assure the safety of District students, which is our first priority in the education of children. As this matter involves District personnel and implicates privacy considerations under applicable law, the District will have no further comment at this time.

Horatio Highschool

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Assistant Principal Kills Himself At Middle School While Students Were In Class: Report

An entire middle school in Orange County, Calif., is in mourning today (March 14) following a shocking event on campus. Schools have been at the forefront of conversations about safety, especially as hundreds of altercations and shootings have occurred in the United States alone. There has been an emphasis placed on how students should interact with one another and staff has been advised on what to look for just in case they may have a troubled student, but Kraemer Middle School stole national attention after there was a report of a suicide.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Sevier County, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Horatio, AR
Texarkana, AR
Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

37-year-old female science teacher put hand sanitizer in a male student’s hands and lit the flammable solution on fire as part of experiment during class causing serious injuries to the student, investigation

Teachers are those who parents rely on the most when it comes to their children’s safety and well being while in school. Teachers are those who take major part in the development process of the students especially in the teen and pre-teen years. While in most of the cases teachers and school employees are trying to keep students happy and entertained during school hours, different kinds of incidents are part of that process and they even result with injuries sometimes.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vice Principal#Horatio High School
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
YourCentralValley.com

Assistant principal dies by suicide on campus: School district

The assistant principal of Kraemer Middle School in Placentia died by suicide on campus Monday, school officials said. Moises Plascencia took his own life in a private staff area on the school’s campus Monday morning, Superintendent Jim Elsasser of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District said in a written statement, calling the loss an “unfathomable […]
PLACENTIA, CA
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
WMUR.com

Music teacher accused of inappropriate contact with former student resigns

AMHERST, N.H. — The Souhegan High School teacheraccused of having inappropriate contact with a former student has resigned. The district placed music teacher Carl Benevides on paid leave after the Department of Education announced an investigation in February. Superintendent Adam Steel said, at the time, the alleged misconduct does...
AMHERST, NH
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
364
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy