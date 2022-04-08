Tip about inappropriate relationship with student lands Horatio school vice principal in jail

HORATIO, Ark ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The sheriff’s office in Sevier County says a tip from the Arkansas Crimes Against Children Hotline about an inappropriate relationship with a student has led to the arrest of a Horatio High School vice-principal.

According to the information posted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office early Friday afternoon, a tip called in on April 4 led authorities to launch an investigation, which led to a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Labrada Vann. Vann is listed as Dean of Students and Data Coach on the Horatio Schools website.

The sheriff’s office says Vann was arrested Friday morning and is being booked into the Sevier County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree sexual assault. Bond is set at $100,000.

The high school posted a statement on Facebook that reads as follows:

The Horatio School District is aware of the arrest of a current employee. The employee is on administrative leave pending an investigation and will not be on campus. The District will fully cooperate with law enforcement authorities in order to assure the safety of District students, which is our first priority in the education of children. As this matter involves District personnel and implicates privacy considerations under applicable law, the District will have no further comment at this time. Horatio Highschool

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

