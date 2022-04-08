ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, SC

South Carolina man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

By Live 5 Web Staff
WMBF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography. David James Allison was sentenced to 30 years in...

www.wmbfnews.com

Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

South Carolina killer could face firing squad in weeks after prison finishes new $53,000 death chamber revamp as state schedules its first execution in 11 years

A South Carolina prison has scheduled its first execution after officials finished updating a $53,600 death chamber in Columbia to prepare for capital punishments by firing squad. The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kansas City Star

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NJ.com

N.J. man who made fake $100 bills with bleached $1 bills sentenced to prison

A New Jersey man who made counterfeit money by printing images of $100 bills onto bleached $1 bills will spend the next five years in federal prison. Hollis Forteau, 38, was the ringleader of a group that traveled to Virginia in December 2019 and January 2020 to get real money using counterfeit currency, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said Monday in announcing his sentencing.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
Metro International

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

(Reuters) – South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General’s office that...
COLUMBIA, SC
Black Enterprise

South Carolina Brings Back Death By Firing Squad

As many push for the American government to do away with the death penalty completely, the state of South Carolina has upped the ante on the controversial practice, bringing back death by firing squad. On Friday, the state Department of Corrections said revisions to the death chamber where the executions...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Independent

S. Carolina schedules 1st execution with firing squad ready

South Carolina has scheduled its first execution after corrections officials finished updating the death chamber to prepare for executions by firing squad.The clerk of the State Supreme Court has set a April 29 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 57-year-old man who has spent more than two decades on death row after he was convicted of killing convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.Moore could face a choice between the electric chair and the firing squad, two options available to death row prisoners after legislators altered the state’s capital punishment law last year in an effort to work...
POLITICS
The Independent

More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting

A sheriff's department in South Carolina released more body camera footage Wednesday of the fatal shooting of a man who lunged at officers with a piece of wood after the man's family called for their release and an independent investigation.The new video from the Richland County Sheriff's Department showed an extra minute before the Saturday shooting in which Irvin D. Moorer Charley's mother askes an officer to “get that (expletive) out of my house" and the deputy notes cuts on her arm.Connie Craig's tone changed immediately when her son suddenly comes out of the house with a piece...
PUBLIC SAFETY

