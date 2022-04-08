Predators' Colton Sissons, Oilers' Evander Kane earn fines

Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 by the NHL. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Department of Player Safety has handed out a pair of fines today, deciding against suspensions for both Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Kane has earned a $5,000 fine for kneeing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi in Thursday night’s game, the maximum allowable under the CBA. The incident in question took place in the second period, with Kane extending his leg to get a piece of Durzi as the puck was sent up ice. The Oilers forward received a two-minute minor penalty for the hit and will now lose a bit of cash as well.

Sissons, meanwhile, has earned a $2,500 fine for spearing Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris in Thursday night’s match. That amount is notably not the maximum, and Sissons did not receive a penalty from the on-ice officials.

While they’ve avoided suspensions this time, both incidents will go on the record for Kane and Sissons, meaning any future transgressions could be penalized more harshly. Still, given how important every game is down the stretch, being available for their teams is obviously the most important thing.