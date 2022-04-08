ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Predators' Colton Sissons, Oilers' Evander Kane earn fines

By Gavin Lee
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3txNp5_0f3dlbl100
Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane has been fined $5,000 by the NHL. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL Department of Player Safety has handed out a pair of fines today, deciding against suspensions for both Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane.

Kane has earned a $5,000 fine for kneeing Los Angeles Kings defenseman Sean Durzi in Thursday night’s game, the maximum allowable under the CBA. The incident in question took place in the second period, with Kane extending his leg to get a piece of Durzi as the puck was sent up ice. The Oilers forward received a two-minute minor penalty for the hit and will now lose a bit of cash as well.

Sissons, meanwhile, has earned a $2,500 fine for spearing Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris in Thursday night’s match. That amount is notably not the maximum, and Sissons did not receive a penalty from the on-ice officials.

While they’ve avoided suspensions this time, both incidents will go on the record for Kane and Sissons, meaning any future transgressions could be penalized more harshly. Still, given how important every game is down the stretch, being available for their teams is obviously the most important thing.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning re-acquire former first-round pick Riley Nash

The Tampa Bay Lightning have brought back forward Riley Nash from the Arizona Coyotes via trade in exchange for future considerations, the team announced Monday. Tampa Bay lost Nash on waivers to the Coyotes earlier in the season. Nash, after clearing waivers, will report to the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun was 'disappointed' he wasn't traded

While many may have expected Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun to be among the bigger names moved on trade-deadline day, that did not happen. Chychrun remained a Coyote, and he will likely re-enter the trade conversation after this season concludes and the offseason enters full swing. Teams typically prefer to make more significant trades in the offseason, because the market for the player being shopped is generally larger. Fewer teams are willing to take a sledgehammer to their roster to be able to pay the price for a significant player when they are in the middle of their season, so it makes sense that Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong would wait until this summer to sell his biggest trade asset. But despite that strategy making sense, it may not have been the preferred route for all parties involved. According to Craig Morgan of PHNX.com (subscription required) Chychrun “welcomed” the idea of being traded to another club at the deadline and was “disappointed” that no deal was eventually reached.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL general managers could discuss closing LTIR playoff 'loophole'

Next week holds in store an NHL general managers’ meeting in Manalapan, Florida, and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports that the agenda may include a discussion around altering the long-term injured reserve “loophole” used by teams to build legal, but non-salary-cap-compliant rosters for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Prospects Report: Frölunda Check-In

The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) playoffs are underway, where Detroit Red Wings prospects are making themselves known. Three of them play for Frölunda HC – the fourth seed in the SHL playoffs. Frölunda HC had a bye for the first round and took on the Växjö Lakers in the quarterfinals in a 4-0 sweep of the seven-game series to qualify for the semifinals.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
California Sports
Nashville, TN
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sabres defenseman Colin Miller enters COVID protocol

While COVID-related absences have slowed down significantly since last season and earlier this season, they are not totally a thing of the past just yet. The Buffalo Sabres have announced that defenseman Colin Miller has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will be out for the foreseeable future. The Sabres are set to take on the New York Rangers on Sunday night, so Miller will obviously be unable to play in that game as the Sabres might have originally planned.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Toronto places Ondrej Kase on LTIR, makes three emergency recalls

After losing three starters in Tuesday night’s game against the rival Boston Bruins, the Toronto Maple Leafs were left with little choice but to tweak their roster. Up against the salary cap and managing a number of injuries, Toronto has opted to move forward Ondrej Kase to the Long-Term Injured Reserve, CapFriendly reports.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

OHL hands Ice Dogs $150k fine, suspends coach, GM indefinitely

The OHL has announced a $150,000 fine and two indefinite suspensions for Niagara Ice Dogs general manager Joey Burke and head coach Billy Burke following an investigation into “overall conduct.” Both men are also minority owners of the team. The league announced that the investigation revealed conduct that...
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jonathan Toews discusses future in Chicago

When Brandon Hagel, a 23-year-old forward signed and developed by the Chicago Blackhawks, was traded last week, it showed just how serious general manager Kyle Davidson is in his attempt to rebuild the organization. The team is expected to sell off many of its biggest assets and build through the draft, having already acquired several high draft picks in recent days.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colton Sissons
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Josh Norris
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes acquire Max Domi in trade with Blue Jackets

The Carolina Hurricanes were able to make a last-second addition, acquiring Max Domi from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a complicated three-team trade just ahead of today’s deadline. The Florida Panthers are playing salary broker, retaining some of Domi’s remaining contract in order for him to fit into the Hurricanes cap situation. The deal will look like this:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty suffers setback, Brett Howden avoids serious injury

The Vegas Golden Knights have been ravaged by injury this season and now find themselves at risk of missing the playoffs entirely. One hope they had for the near future was Max Pacioretty, who appeared to be closing in on a return from his latest issue. Not anymore, as Pacioretty suffered a setback according to head coach Peter DeBoer, who spoke with reporters including Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Taylor Hall avoids suspension, earns $5K fine for punching Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin

The Boston Bruins will not be losing Taylor Hall for any length of time after his punch on Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin Tuesday night. Though Lyubushkin left the game with an injury and did not return, Hall has been issued a $5,000 fine — the maximum amount under the current CBA — instead of any further supplementary discipline. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators won’t lose star rookie Tanner Jeannot, either, as he was given a $2,000 fine for kneeing Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flyers' Ryan Ellis out rest of season

The Philadelphia Flyers received less than 100 minutes of ice time from Ryan Ellis this season. The veteran defenseman has been ruled out for the rest of the season, Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher told reporters including Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic. Though he still wouldn’t reveal details on the injury, Fletcher noted that they are still making a decision on whether Ellis needs surgery.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Cba
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche send Bowen Byram to AHL on conditioning stint

In what must come as great news for Colorado Avalanche fans, 2019 fourth overall pick Bowen Byram looks set to return to the ice. The Avalanche have announced that they are sending Byram to the AHL’s Colorado Eagles for a conditioning stint. This is Byram’s third attempt this season to get past the concussion issues that have thus far plagued his professional career. Given Byram’s health struggles since he was drafted, it seems like this is a positive development not only for Byram and the Avalanche but also for hockey as a whole.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators winger Tyler Ennis out for the season after taking hard hit

Ottawa Senators winger Tyler Ennis is out for the rest of the season, per Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun. This comes after Ennis was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Red Wings after taking a hard hit along the boards. The Senators are 27th in the NHL with a 25-37-6 record and are playing for pride more than anything else this season, so losing Ennis is not a major issue for the team, but it is an unfortunate development for a squad that values everything he brings on and off the ice.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes officially sign prospect Jack McBain following trade from Wild

Though it was clear a deal was coming immediately after they acquired him from the Minnesota Wild, Jack McBain’s entry-level contract has been officially announced by the Arizona Coyotes. While the team did not release specific information on the deal, CapFriendly reported earlier this week that it will start in 2021-22 and carry an NHL cap hit of $883,750.
NHL
FOX Sports

Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken recall Victor Rask from AHL

One of the last trades to come through NHL Central Registry before Monday’s deadline was a curious one between the Minnesota Wild and Seattle Kraken. The Kraken would receive Victor Rask, while the Wild would essentially receive nothing in return, listing only future considerations. Minnesota was also retaining half of Rask’s contract, which made it seem more like trying to give the veteran forward a fresh start with another NHL franchise than anything else.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi to eight-year extension

Now that he could officially ink an eight-year deal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi is locked in with the Carolina Hurricanes. The team announced an eight-year extension that will carry an average annual value of $4.82M. PuckPedia reports the full breakdown:. 2022-23: $4.0M. 2023-24: $4.5M. 2024-25: $4.82M. 2025-26: $4.82M. 2026-27: $4.82M. 2027-28: $5.2M.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau not a lock to remain with Canucks after season?

Despite the resurgence of the team since his hiring, it does not look as though Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau is a lock to return for a second season. In a media appearance on Sportsnet 650 radio after the trade deadline, Canucks GM Patrik Allvin was asked about Boudreau’s future, and he gave a relatively noncommittal answer, mentioning how the team will “look at” Boudreau’s contract situation after the season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy