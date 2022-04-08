Man City v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola: A modern Premier League rivalry

Pep Guardiola claims his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is the most intense he has experienced during his managerial careerThe Manchester City boss famously clashed with Jose Mourinho when he and the Portuguese were the respective managers of Spain’s big two, Barcelona and Real Madrid.Yet he feels the level of competition City have faced from Liverpool in recent years has been a notch above anything he had to deal when he was competing with Real for LaLiga and Champions League titles.“In the last five years they have been the biggest opponent,” said Guardiola ahead of City’s eagerly-anticipated clash with their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO