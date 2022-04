(Fargo, ND) -- It could be the future for bars and restaurants here in Fargo, at least when it comes to only serving alcohol to those of age. The Fargo Liquor Control Board is set to hear a report on the use of ID scanners to check licenses from Police Chief Dave Zibolski at their upcoming meeting. The Chief has noted that the scanners, some of which can be a bit pricey, could be a great deterrent to discourage fake ID use not only in the Downtown area, but also all across the city.

FARGO, ND ・ 28 DAYS AGO