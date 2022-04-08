TFCU warns Oklahomans of vehicle wrap scam

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Tinker Federal Credit Union is alerting Oklahomans to a new scam circulating that promises to pay you for advertising a company on your vehicle.

According to a post on TFCU’s Facebook , scammers will contact you and offer to pay you $500 weekly for putting their company decal on your vehicle.

Credit: Tinker Federal Credit Union

“In reality, the person contacting you does not actually represent the advertising company and they only want your money,” said TFCU.

The scammers will ask for personal information, such as your name, address, phone number, or even your banking information.

“We encourage you to never give out confidential information to unknown sources and err on the side of caution if you ever receive any kind of message you think might be a scam.” TFCU

If you receive a spam text, you can copy the message and forward it to 7726 (SPAM) to report it, according to the Federal Trade Commission .

