ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

15 Fun Earth Day Events to Enjoy on Staten Island

By Barbara Russo
Staten Island Parent
Staten Island Parent
 2 days ago

There is arguably no better place to celebrate Earth Day in New York City than on Staten Island—the borough of parks. Earth Day is Friday, April 22, this year. It falls on the last day of the New York City public school spring recess, so there are many Earth Day events on Staten Island planned throughout the week leading up to the big day, and of course on the weekends!

History of Earth Day

Earth day is always on April 22. For anyone who’s ever been curious about its origins, the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. After a major oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA, Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin who had long been concerned about the environment, announced an idea for teach-ins on college campuses to be held on April 22, 1970, to help raise public consciousness about air and water pollution. The movement, renamed Earth Day, inspired college students and many others to take action and achieved rare political alignment from both Democrats and Republicans alike.

According to Earthday.org, the holiday has led to the creation of many environmental laws and agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and other legislation that has helped protect humans, wildlife and habitat.

Earth Day Today

The holiday has gained a lot of popularity in recent years as more people—including children—have become more aware and concerned about environmental issues such as pollution, climate change and wildlife habitat loss. If your child is one of the many who want to help protect the Earth and save animals, here’s some good news: Staten Island is packed with things to do to celebrate the holiday this year. Browse this list of fun events and activities planned for Earth Day on Staten Island that families and kids of all ages will enjoy.

Earth Day Events on Staten Island

Make a Rubber-band Car

WHEN: Saturday, April 9; 4-5pm
WHERE: Staten Island Children’s Museum • 1000 Richmond Terr.
WHAT: Make your own rubber-band car using recycled materials.
WANT TO GO? Check the website for more information

Environmental Trail Walk for Kids

WHEN: Saturday, April 9; 9am-12pm
WHERE: Zimmer Club Youth Conservation Program of Staten Island • 4411 Arthur Kill Rd.
WHAT: Kids will learn about conservation, the environment and habitat awareness. Best for ages 10-17.
WANT TO GO? Free, but registration is requested.

Forest Restoration Workshop

WHEN: Saturday April 16; 10am-12pm
WHERE: Mount Moses parking lot at the the corner of Rockland Avenue and Manor Road
WHAT: Join the Protectors of Pine Oak Woods in cutting invasive woody vines and invasive devil’s walking stick. Gloves, tools and refreshments provided. Community service credit is available.
WANT TO GO? Free, but registration required.

Earth Week: Birding 101

WHEN: Monday, April 18; 2:30-3:30pm
WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.
WHAT: Learn about the basics of birding on this afternoon hike through the Greenbelt.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Week: Greenbelt Salamander Monitoring

WHEN: Tuesday, April 19; 3-4:30pm
WHERE: Greenbelt Nature Center • 700 Rockland Ave.
WHAT: Discover the secret life of one of the Greenbelt’s most important animals, the salamanders. Participants will learn about salamander biology and life cycles while exploring the vernal pools and wetlands.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day Story Time

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20; 11am-12:30pm
WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.
WHAT: Enjoy story time and make crafts and a fun planting.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day Clean Up

WHEN: Thursday, April 21; 10am-1pm
WHERE: Gericke Farm • 2876 Arthur Kill Rd.
WHAT: Show your appreciation for Mother Earth by picking up litter at this event for ages 6 and older, organized by Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.
WANT TO GO? Free, but registration is requested.

History of Earth Day

WHEN: Thursday, April 21; 11am-12pm
WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.
WHAT: Go on a hike to celebrate Earth Day. Learn about some of the historical events of the holiday and discuss The Greenbelt.
WANT TO GO? Free

Kids Earth Day Native Planting

WHEN: Friday, April 22, 1-2pm
WHERE: Blue Heron Nature Center • 222 Poillon Ave.
WHAT: Enjoy a fun Earth Day native planting party. Go on a hike to discuss pollinators and plants. Kids will also take home a planted seed to start their own native plant garden.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day Workshop

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 10-11:30am
WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.
WHAT: Head to this Leave No Trace AwarenessWorkshop. Participants will learn how to hike and explore outside in a way that leaves a minimal impact on natural areas.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day Celebration

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 10am-2pm
WHERE: Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve Nature Interpretive Center • 2351 Veterans Rd. W.
WHAT: Celebrate Earth, and drop-in any time during this Clay Pit Ponds event to engage in educational activities, crafts, and more.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day at The Greenbelt

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 12-1:30pm
WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.
WHAT: Join the Greenbelt Conservation Corps for this family-friendly Earth Day celebration stewardship event to plant native plant species that will help rehabilitate parts of High Rock Park.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day at the Zoo

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 12-3pm
WHERE: Staten Island Zoo • 614 Broadway
WHAT: Head to the zoo to learn some steps you can take to help animals around the world. Activities and a scavenger hunt are part of the fun.
WANT TO GO? $10; $7 seniors; $6 ages 3-14

Earth Day Festival

WHEN: Saturday, April 23; 11am-3pm
WHERE: Fresh Kills Park Studio and Gallery • 2240 Richmond Ave.
WHAT: The Freshkills Park Alliance will host an Earth Day Festival featuring workshops on how to compost and make seed balls, nature walks and more.
WANT TO GO? Free

Earth Day at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex

WHEN: Saturday, April 23; 10am-12pm
WHERE: Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex • 625 Father Capodanno Blvd.
WHAT: Enjoy an Earth Day event in Ocean Breeze that features a nature walk along with Earth Day-themed arts and crafts.
WANT TO GO? Free

The post 15 Fun Earth Day Events to Enjoy on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent .

Comments / 0

Related
Staten Island Parent

10 Great Places to Have a Picnic on Staten Island

Now that spring is in full bloom, it’s time to start thinking about ways your family can enjoy the great outdoors on Staten Island. One easy way to embrace nature as a family is to have a picnic! There are many places where families can have a picnic on Staten Island. From beachside locales to […] The post 10 Great Places to Have a Picnic on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

15 Awesome Activities for Toddlers on Staten Island

If you have a toddler, you probably search often for things to do together that are fun, engaging and educational. There are many options for activities such as this on Staten Island where your child can play, learn and discover. A bonus is that many of these activities are free or relatively inexpensive to enjoy. […] The post 15 Awesome Activities for Toddlers on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

This is PANDAS: The Controversial Pediatric Condition Linked to Strep Throat

Maria’s daughter *Jessie is an anxious 9-year-old. She cries, and gets very angry and frustrated. On top of all this, she’s also suffered from bouts of strep throat throughout her childhood.  Maria, a Staten Islander, said her daughter has PANDAS, (short for pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorder associated with streptococcal infections), a condition that has been […] The post This is PANDAS: The Controversial Pediatric Condition Linked to Strep Throat appeared first on SI Parent.
KIDS
Time Out New York

Glamping may be coming to Staten Island

If you thought COVID-19 had killed glamping, think again: the activity might soon land right on Staten Island. The National Park Service has, in fact, put out a call for proposals in an effort to turn portions of the borough into destinations for the fancier form of camping. The service...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Society
State
Wisconsin State
County
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Society
Staten Island, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
The Staten Island Advance

NYC to host new teacher job fair on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you have a passion for education, the New York City Department of Education (DOE) is hosting a new teacher job fair on Staten Island in March. The K-12 new teacher job fair will be held on Thursday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex at 715 Ocean Terrace in Sunnyside. It will be held inside the Borough President’s Hall of Science on the second floor of Building A.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gaylord Nelson
PIX11

Staten Island mom continues efforts to feed her neighborhood

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — In response to a gas outage in her NYCHA development, a Staten Island mom and four young volunteers came up with a community-led solution to fight food insecurity in their neighborhood. Tia Martinez goes door to door delivering sanitizer, socks and smiles. She said her community experienced a one-two punch: […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Bangor Daily News

When crabs climb trees, you know you’re not in Maine any more

The heat and brightness of the sun vanished as our kayak glided into a mangrove forest. A tangle of long, arcing roots bordered the narrow channel, reaching into the saltwater. Above, a canopy of brown branches and light green leaves formed a roof to the tunnel. “Do you see the...
MAINE STATE
New York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Castleton Supportive Housing in Elm Park, Staten Island

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Castleton Supportive Housing, a six-story mixed-use building at 1546 Castleton Avenue in Elm Park, Staten Island. Designed by Amie Gross Architects and developed by Hudson Inc. and Project Hospitality, the structure yields 48 residences and on-site supportive services. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $31,852 to $57,300.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Mother Earth#Staten Island Zoo#Democrats#Republicans#Earthday Org
Rock 104.1

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
NY1

Charleston Library becomes NYPL's 14th branch on Staten Island

A new branch of the New York Public Library is now open on Staten Island. A grand opening for the Charleston Library, located at 225 Bricktown Way in the Bricktown Commons shopping center, was held Wednesday morning. According to a press release from the New York City Economic Development Corporation...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Staten Island Parent

Inexpensive Activities for Teens on Staten Island

With all of life’s demands, it can sometimes be hard to spend enough time together as a family. As a parent, you worry about paying bills, work, school and so much more. Creating more family time is even more challenging if you have teenagers. Just asking a teen to put down the phone for a […] The post Inexpensive Activities for Teens on Staten Island appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

9 Amazing Staten Island Summer Camps for 2022

Still searching for the best summer camp in Staten Island? If you don’t want to spend summer vacation desperately trying to fill the days with kid-friendly things to do, then you probably are (or should be) interested in signing up for summer camp this year. Summer camps offer tons of recreational fun for kids in […] The post 9 Amazing Staten Island Summer Camps for 2022 appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Resident Pens Children’s Book about Synchronized Swimming

Diane Casilli Garcia is a retired public school teacher who enjoys her free time embracing her lifelong passion of synchronized swimming. She loves it so much that she swims regularly and even wrote a children’s book to get kids interested in the sport.  Synchronized swimming—which lately is also called artistic swimming—is a sport where swimmers […] The post Staten Island Resident Pens Children’s Book about Synchronized Swimming appeared first on SI Parent.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island Parent

Staten Island Parent

Staten Island, NY
95
Followers
121
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

First appearing in 1989, S.I. Parent filled a need for dependable, trustworthy information for parents in Staten Island. Through the years, families have come to rely on S.I. Parent to provide the tools they need to raise a happy and healthy family.

 https://www.siparent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy