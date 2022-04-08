15 Fun Earth Day Events to Enjoy on Staten Island

There is arguably no better place to celebrate Earth Day in New York City than on Staten Island—the borough of parks. Earth Day is Friday, April 22, this year. It falls on the last day of the New York City public school spring recess, so there are many Earth Day events on Staten Island planned throughout the week leading up to the big day, and of course on the weekends!

History of Earth Day

Earth day is always on April 22. For anyone who’s ever been curious about its origins, the first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970. After a major oil spill in Santa Barbara, CA, Gaylord Nelson, a senator from Wisconsin who had long been concerned about the environment, announced an idea for teach-ins on college campuses to be held on April 22, 1970, to help raise public consciousness about air and water pollution. The movement, renamed Earth Day, inspired college students and many others to take action and achieved rare political alignment from both Democrats and Republicans alike.

According to Earthday.org, the holiday has led to the creation of many environmental laws and agencies, including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act and other legislation that has helped protect humans, wildlife and habitat.

Earth Day Today

The holiday has gained a lot of popularity in recent years as more people—including children—have become more aware and concerned about environmental issues such as pollution, climate change and wildlife habitat loss. If your child is one of the many who want to help protect the Earth and save animals, here’s some good news: Staten Island is packed with things to do to celebrate the holiday this year. Browse this list of fun events and activities planned for Earth Day on Staten Island that families and kids of all ages will enjoy.

Earth Day Events on Staten Island

WHEN: Saturday, April 9; 4-5pm

WHERE: Staten Island Children’s Museum • 1000 Richmond Terr.

WHAT: Make your own rubber-band car using recycled materials.

WANT TO GO? Check the website for more information

WHEN: Saturday, April 9; 9am-12pm

WHERE: Zimmer Club Youth Conservation Program of Staten Island • 4411 Arthur Kill Rd.

WHAT: Kids will learn about conservation, the environment and habitat awareness. Best for ages 10-17.

WANT TO GO? Free, but registration is requested.

WHEN: Saturday April 16; 10am-12pm

WHERE: Mount Moses parking lot at the the corner of Rockland Avenue and Manor Road

WHAT: Join the Protectors of Pine Oak Woods in cutting invasive woody vines and invasive devil’s walking stick. Gloves, tools and refreshments provided. Community service credit is available.

WANT TO GO? Free, but registration required.

WHEN: Monday, April 18; 2:30-3:30pm

WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.

WHAT: Learn about the basics of birding on this afternoon hike through the Greenbelt.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Tuesday, April 19; 3-4:30pm

WHERE: Greenbelt Nature Center • 700 Rockland Ave.

WHAT: Discover the secret life of one of the Greenbelt’s most important animals, the salamanders. Participants will learn about salamander biology and life cycles while exploring the vernal pools and wetlands.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Wednesday, April 20; 11am-12:30pm

WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.

WHAT: Enjoy story time and make crafts and a fun planting.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Thursday, April 21; 10am-1pm

WHERE: Gericke Farm • 2876 Arthur Kill Rd.

WHAT: Show your appreciation for Mother Earth by picking up litter at this event for ages 6 and older, organized by Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve.

WANT TO GO? Free, but registration is requested.

WHEN: Thursday, April 21; 11am-12pm

WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.

WHAT: Go on a hike to celebrate Earth Day. Learn about some of the historical events of the holiday and discuss The Greenbelt.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22, 1-2pm

WHERE: Blue Heron Nature Center • 222 Poillon Ave.

WHAT: Enjoy a fun Earth Day native planting party. Go on a hike to discuss pollinators and plants. Kids will also take home a planted seed to start their own native plant garden.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 10-11:30am

WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.

WHAT: Head to this Leave No Trace AwarenessWorkshop. Participants will learn how to hike and explore outside in a way that leaves a minimal impact on natural areas.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 10am-2pm

WHERE: Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve Nature Interpretive Center • 2351 Veterans Rd. W.

WHAT: Celebrate Earth, and drop-in any time during this Clay Pit Ponds event to engage in educational activities, crafts, and more.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 12-1:30pm

WHERE: High Rock Park • 200 Nevada Ave.

WHAT: Join the Greenbelt Conservation Corps for this family-friendly Earth Day celebration stewardship event to plant native plant species that will help rehabilitate parts of High Rock Park.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Friday, April 22; 12-3pm

WHERE: Staten Island Zoo • 614 Broadway

WHAT: Head to the zoo to learn some steps you can take to help animals around the world. Activities and a scavenger hunt are part of the fun.

WANT TO GO? $10; $7 seniors; $6 ages 3-14

WHEN: Saturday, April 23; 11am-3pm

WHERE: Fresh Kills Park Studio and Gallery • 2240 Richmond Ave.

WHAT: The Freshkills Park Alliance will host an Earth Day Festival featuring workshops on how to compost and make seed balls, nature walks and more.

WANT TO GO? Free

WHEN: Saturday, April 23; 10am-12pm

WHERE: Ocean Breeze Track and Field Athletic Complex • 625 Father Capodanno Blvd.

WHAT: Enjoy an Earth Day event in Ocean Breeze that features a nature walk along with Earth Day-themed arts and crafts.

WANT TO GO? Free

