Kansas City, MO

Could another retailer step in if Nordstrom doesn’t move to the Plaza?

By Thomas Friestad - Kansas City Business Journal
 2 days ago

For several months, doubt has percolated within the local commercial real estate community about whether Nordstrom still intends to relocate to the Plaza from Oak Park Mall in Overland Park.

Plaza officials have explored different options for the planned Nordstrom location at 4720 Jefferson St, where multiple retail spaces in 2019 were demolished to make way for the retailer.

Both Target and Dillard’s have discussed moving into the space, multiple sources familiar with the discussions have said. Target has considered opening one of its small-format urban stores there.

“We are continuously exploring possible locations for future stores, but we have no new stores news to share,” a Target spokesperson said Wednesday.

Dillard’s did not return a request for comment, and a Plaza spokesperson declined to comment.

Bill Taubman , the COO of Plaza co-owner Taubman Centers, told the Kansas City Business Journal in late February that Nordstrom remains on track to open. Nordstrom still lists a scheduled fall 2023 opening on its website, and on Wednesday said it had “no updates at this time.”

