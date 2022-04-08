ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle 1-0 Wolves: Premier League – as it happened

By Tim de Lisle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

11.52pm BST

Match report

10.22pm BST

If the penalty was questionable, the result was fair. Newcastle showed so much intent from the start, with both their passing and their pressing. “They’re playing that well, they don’t have to worry about relegation,” says Jamie Carragher. “They look like a mid-table Premier League club.” As compliments go, that may be an understatement: in the table since New Year’s Day, Newcastle are now fifth, between the two Manchester clubs, with seven wins from 12 games.

Our match report is in, from Louise Taylor at St James’ Park, so that’s it from me. Thanks for your company, correspondence and shrewd suggestions for rule changes. See you tomorrow for a spot of Clockwatch.

Updated at 10.39pm BST

10.13pm BST

Eddie Howe is giving an interview. On Wood: “It’s massive for him. I was pleased he stepped up.”

On Guimaraes: “He’s going to be the mainstay of the team for sure. I thought he was excellent, I’m really excited about what he can do for the team.”

On the style of play: “We’ve still got work to do... There will be a different Newcastle I hope, in the future, but at the moment we have to play a certain way to get a result.”

On the fans: “The crowd really helped us today. The relationship to the supporters is everything. The ground is in the centre of the city, everyone lives and breathes Newcastle, and we have to repay that support with hard work and passion and a willingness to run.”

Updated at 10.14pm BST

10.07pm BST

Wolves stay eighth and pay a high price for a passive first half. Their slender chance of making the top four has surely evaporated. When they turned up, they played quite well, but their best player, Pedro Neto, was only on the field for a quarter of an hour.

10.01pm BST

“When I’m allowed to change the rules of football,” says Sam Campbell, “that would no longer be a penalty. A free shot at goal is far too great a reward/punishment when the attacking player has no intention of getting the ball under control and just kicks it anywhere knowing they will be fouled. An indirect free kick would be awarded instead. I am full of great ideas if FIFA are reading this.”

10.00pm BST

The Newcastle players are doing a lap of honour, or perhaps relief, as the crowd belt out Hey Jude. They are now 14th, ten points clear of the drop zone.

The goalscorer, Chris Wood, is missing the fun because he’s giving an interview. “It’s absolutely fantastic,” he says of his first home goal for Newcastle. “We want the club to go to the next level,” he adds. Offered more than one chance to say that they’re now safe, he politely declines. “But it’s a nice position to be in.”

Updated at 10.09pm BST

9.56pm BST

The man of the match is Bruno Guimaraes. “He was everywhere,” says Don Goodman, who chose him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwR3Z_0f3dkEl300
Bruno Guimaraes was excellent for the home side. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Updated at 9.59pm BST

9.55pm BST

Full time: Newcastle 1-0 Wolves

One last Wolves attack fizzles out in a goal kick, and that really is that. Newcastle’s players and coaches hug each other like men who know that they’re out of the woods, thanks to Chris Wood.

9.53pm BST

90+4 min: Howe plays his final card, replacing Saint-Maximin with Murphy, and that is surely that.

9.52pm BST

90+3 min: Neto curls a cross in, only to see Dubravka grab it out of the air. Lage is remonstrating with his players, wondering why none of them were on the end of that, but it was clearly marked Keeper’s Ball.

9.50pm BST

90+1 min: Neto’s been so good since he came on, all neat feet and sharp angles, that you wonder why he didn’t appear earlier.

Updated at 9.51pm BST

9.49pm BST

90 min: There will be four more minutes.

9.49pm BST

89 min: Joelinton has a blast and it’s a good one, but Sa saves it.

9.47pm BST

88 min: Eddie Howe makes a change too, sending Sean Longstaff on for Guimaraes, who takes a little of the shine off a silky display with some blatant time-wasting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIuXE_0f3dkEl300
Bruno! Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 9.51pm BST

9.45pm BST

86 min: Lage makes his final change as Marcal comes off to be replaced by Ait-Nouri.

Updated at 9.46pm BST

9.44pm BST

85 min: You wait 80 minutes for a shot on target by Wolves and then two come at once. This one is by Jonny, who manages more precision than power as he has a go from just outside the box.

Updated at 9.45pm BST

9.43pm BST

83 min: Chem Campbell, by the way, is a Welsh winger making his Premier League debut. Like Cundle, who’s still on the field, he is only 19.

9.41pm BST

82 min: That was Wolves’ first shot on target.

9.40pm BST

80 min: A save from Dubravka! From a fine shot by Silva, drilled hard and low after he did well to swivel on the edge of the box.

9.38pm BST

79 min: Bruno Lage throws the dice, sending on Neto and Campbell for Hwang and Trincao. Neto instantly conspires with Marcal, who puts in a handsome cross, headed wide by Silva.

9.36pm BST

77 min: As it stands, Newcastle are 14th, above Brentford and only behind Brighton on goal difference. But they do have a habit of conceding late goals.

9.34pm BST

75 min: Close! Wood plays a fine lay-off to Saint-Maximin, who finds Guimaraes. He has to sort his feet out, which gives Moutinho time to get back and deflect the shot for a corner.

Updated at 9.34pm BST

9.32pm BST

73 min: Wood hit it hard and high, not into the corner but Sa had gone the wrong way. It’s rough justice, Newcastle’s reward for being the better team in the first half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HhI4w_0f3dkEl300
Bruno Guimarães celebrates with a fan in the crowd. Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock

Updated at 9.41pm BST

9.30pm BST

GOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Wood 72)

A good pen, and a huge roar!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0veK0a_0f3dkEl300
An excellent penalty from the New Zealand striker. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 9.36pm BST

9.30pm BST

Yes, it's a penalty.

It wasn’t offside.

9.29pm BST

Penalty!? To Newcastle

Sa comes out, Wood goes down – but the ball was already heading out for a goal kick. The ref had no hesitation...They’re checking for offside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOLea_0f3dkEl300
Chris Wood collides with Jose Sa... Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 9.32pm BST

9.28pm BST

66 min: Saint-Maximin is having a bizarre game. I’m beginning to suspect that a friend said to him earlier, “Bet you can’t get in 20 good positions against Wolves and not score from one of them.”

9.24pm BST

64 min: Another chance for Saint-Maximin, who has one job: to keep the ball down. And blasts it over the bar. Then he bursts into the box again, and crosses – so hard that Wood can’t get the tap-in he is after.

Updated at 9.24pm BST

9.22pm BST

62 min: These 17 minutes have offered more entertainment than the whole of the first half. It does make a difference when both sides want to play football.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tbrrh_0f3dkEl300
Awww. Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Updated at 9.24pm BST

9.20pm BST

59 min: Newcastle go back to plan A: long ball from Shelvey, run from Almiron, shot by Saint-Maximin. Unfortunately it’s on his left foot.

Newcastle then have a minute of sustained pressure, but again the final ball is a poor one, and again it’s Saint-Maximin. Meanwhile Schar is down after a clash of heads, but he’s getting to his feet.

9.17pm BST

57 min: Hot on the heels of the first corner, we have the first booking, as Schar fouls Fabio Silva. From the free kick, Moutinho gets away down the left and sends in a classy volleyed cross... which nobody can get on the end of.

Updated at 9.17pm BST

9.15pm BST

55 min: Hwang, who had an anonymous first half, goes on a. great run, starting on the halfway line, ending up with twists and turns in the box. As if remembering which game he’s playing in, he doesn’t manage much of a shot, but still, we now have a proper contest.

9.12pm BST

52 min: And now Burn has a chance! Another Newcastle free kick, another Wood flick-on, and this time there’s someone on the end of it as Burn gets his shot on target, saved by Sa.

Updated at 9.12pm BST

9.10pm BST

51 min: Wolves are at least showing more intent now. They get into the Newcastle box, where Dan Burn puts in a good firm header.

9.08pm BST

49 min: We have a corner! The first of the night. It’s won by Wolves, and wasted by them too.

9.07pm BST

48 min: Saint-Maximin bursts into the final third, but the resulting cross is a tame one. Newcastle come again, get another cross in – same result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V18m8_0f3dkEl300
Allan Saint-Maximin gets the better of Marcal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

Updated at 9.11pm BST

9.05pm BST

46 min: Wolves win a free kick in their own half, launch the ball forward for once – and send it straight out.

8.59pm BST

They’re replaying the goal that wasn’t. It was Guimaraes who was ruled offside, in the inside-right channel, as Almiron (I think) slipped him a cool backheel. Guimaraes’ neat cross bobbled off a defender and fell kindly for Wood, who did well to hook the ball in from a horizontal position. But the VAR wasn’t wrong: it was offside, narrowly but clearly.

Guimaraes collects a consolation prize as Jamie Carragher says he’s been the best player on the field. For me, Newcastle have done well as a team, outplaying a side seven places above them with the simple desire to win the ball and propel it forwards.

Updated at 9.03pm BST

8.51pm BST

Half-time! Newcastle 0-0 Wolves

The free kick, taken by Schar himself, goes into the wall, which rather sums up the half. Newcastle have passed purposefully and shot poorly; Wolves have passed sideways and shot hardly at all. Things can only get better.

Updated at 8.53pm BST

8.50pm BST

45+3 min: The half threatens to end as it began, with Wolves playing comfy passes in their own half, but then Schar presses high and wins a free kick.

8.48pm BST

45 min: There will be three added minutes. It could have been more, but the ref may be a little bored.

8.47pm BST

44 min: Almiron bursts into the box but ... you can guess the rest. Then Wolves go up the other end as Otto plays a lovely switch to Hwang, but ... you get the picture.

“Evening Tim,” says Stephen Carr. “This isn’t a great watch is it? The most notable moment was watching Jonjo Shelvey running. It was like watching a bag a treacle fall down a flight of stairs.”

8.45pm BST

42 min: Newcastle win a free kick 35 yards out. Targett sends it onto the head of Wood, who gets a flick-on, but there’s nobody busting a gut to get on the end of it.

8.43pm BST

39 min: Luke Cundle, in the Wolves midfield, is buzzing around like Emil Smith Rowe, with his socks down – but playing it very safe with the ball.

8.41pm BST

38 min: Another fine move from Newcastle as Targett and Joelinton exchange classy passes down the left. They’re going to kick themselves if they don’t make all this pressure tell.

8.39pm BST

35 min: It’s been a game of two dimensions – Wolves playing horizontally, Newcastle vertically.

8.35pm BST

32 min: “Backwards, sidewards, that’s what I’m seeing,” says a commentator, about Wolves. That’s what I’m seeing too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9SMu_0f3dkEl300
Willy Boly reacts to a foul from Jonjo Shelvey Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Updated at 8.50pm BST

8.33pm BST

30 min: A Sky caption informs us that Newcastle have played 14 games against teams in the top half of the table and won not one of them. The questions is, does it count if a top-half team play so cautiously that they might as well be in the bottom half?

8.31pm BST

28 min: Newcastle, spurred by Krafth on the right, string together a lovely sequence of first-time passes. When the music stops, the parcel is in the hands of Saint-Maximin, whose shot is a tame one, curling wide.

8.29pm BST

26 min: The non-goal stirs Wolves into action, sending them upfield, where Jonny has their first shot of the night – over the bar.

8.28pm BST

No goal! Newcastle 0-0 Wolves

The ref is sent to the monitor, and we all know what that means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNpO1_0f3dkEl300
Offside! Photograph: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images

Updated at 8.31pm BST

8.27pm BST

Goal!? Newcastle 1-0 Wolves (Wood 24)

It’s pinball in the box, and Chris Wood is on the floor – but putting the ball in the net! The VAR is looking at it for offside, not against Wood...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9Mcp_0f3dkEl300
Has the former Burnley target man Chris Wood put Newcastle in front? Photograph: Richard Lee/REX/Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n5QmU_0f3dkEl300
He celebrates like he has ... Photograph: Michael Mayhew/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Updated at 8.43pm BST

8.24pm BST

21 min: Two more of those long balls from Newcastle – one to Saint-Maximin, the other to Almiron – and you’ve guessed it, no end product.

8.20pm BST

17 min: Krafth, at right-back, is doing a fine impression of Kieran Trippier. He bustles into the box and delivers a low cross, but again there’s no shot to show for it.

Updated at 8.21pm BST

8.18pm BST

15 min: Newcastle make it into the box with a long curling ball from Shelvey to Wood, but they can’t make anything of it. So far, they’ve been all possession and no trousers.

8.16pm BST

13 min: Another man down! It’s Joao Moutinho, who gets a boot in the armpit. He seems to be OK.

8.15pm BST

11 min: Fabio Silva does well to win a 50-50 on the halfway line, and it feels as if Wolves are going to spring forward, but the next pass is a sloppy one, straight out of play.

Fraser is down again and he’s walking off, to be replaced by Miguel Almiron.

8.12pm BST

9 min: Ryan Fraser goes down with an injury off the ball and gets some attention from the physio. To my untrained eye, it looks like a hamstring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSb59_0f3dkEl300
Ryan Fraser goes down with a hamstring injury. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Updated at 8.18pm BST

8.11pm BST

8 min: Newcastle are getting more of the ball now, with Wolves sitting back, waiting for the moment to counter. When Newcastle win a free kick and bunt the ball into the box, Wolves clear comfortably.

8.09pm BST

6 min: José Sá is rudely awakened by a long diagonal cross from Matt Targett and a lung-busting run from Chris Wood. Sa greets the ball with a punch, and it’s a very punchy one.

8.07pm BST

4 min: Wolves’ turn to press as Shelvey dawdles in midfield. Their first attack ends with a long ball that sails out for a goal kick.

Updated at 8.07pm BST

8.05pm BST

2 min: Wolves have most of the early possession, but they hardly get out of their own half as Newcastle press.

Updated at 8.05pm BST

8.02pm BST

The players take the field, and the knee.

8.00pm BST

As Hey Jude rings out, a camera goes into the tunnel. The guy who catches the eye is José Sá – leaning against the wall, so relaxed that he’s almost asleep.

7.56pm BST

Look away now if you’re saving England’s World Cup qualifier in North Macedonia for later. Spoiler alert: the Lionesses are tucking in. Follow our MBM here with Sarah Riddell.

7.52pm BST

Wolves, by the way, also have to play the big two. Their fixture list is much like Newcastle’s, except with one game fewer, and one date still to be decided – the game against Man City that now won’t be happening next weekend.

In full: Burnley (a), Brighton (h), Chelsea (a), Norwich (h), City (h), Liverpool (a).

7.44pm BST

Lage expecting a tough night

“Hard,” says Bruno Lage, when asked what sort of game he’s expecting. “Newcastle is a hard team to play against, especially since January, new manager, new players. I watched their last two games and they were very good.”

And yes, he is including the 5-1 defeat at Spurs. “Don’t care about the result, [I just care] about the performance.”

Updated at 7.46pm BST

7.40pm BST

An email! From the tireless Peter Oh. “Your ‘two for Wolves too’ post gave me a strange flashback,” he says, “to the 1987 film Teen Wolf Too .

“Speaking of teen wolves, I see that the young whippersnapper Luke Cundle is in the visitors’ starting lineup.” He is – making, I think, his second league start, following the rip-roaring win at Spurs in February. He’s making the most of his teens, which come to an end on 26 April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cjmag_0f3dkEl300
Jason Bateman missed out on an Oscar for his star turn in the ‘80’s classic Teen Wolf Too. Photograph: Mgm/Allstar

Updated at 7.57pm BST

7.24pm BST

How squeaky is your bum?

Newcastle are seven points above the bottom three. Jamie Carragher thinks they’re safe, but Eddie Howe is not so sure. “For me, there’s still a threat of relegation,” he says. “And I’m sure the players have the same mentality as I have – I’ve been trying to drum that into them. We have to finish the job, and we’ve got a tough run of fixtures at the end of the season. It’s vital that we get something tonight and change the momentum.”

Those fixtures are an interesting mix, ranging from three of the current top five to two of the bottom three. In full: Leicester (h), Palace (h), Norwich (a), Liverpool (h), Man City (a), Arsenal (h), Burnley (a).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q9mum_0f3dkEl300
Jamie Carragher chats to Newcastle boss Eddie Howe on the pitch before the kick off. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA

Updated at 7.46pm BST

7.12pm BST

... and two for Wolves too

Bruno Lage also makes two changes, leaving out Dendoncker and Podence and bringing in Luke Cundle and Hee-Chan Hwang, who scored both Wolves’ goals in the 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

Wolverhampton Wanderers (possible 3-4-3): Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Cundle, Moutinho, Marcal; Trincao, Fabio Silva, Hwang.

Subs: Ruddy, Alt-Nouri, Mosquera, Semedo, Toti, Saiss, Campbell, Neto, Chiquinho.

Updated at 7.15pm BST

7.04pm BST

Teams: two changes for Newcastle ...

Eddie Howe can’t have been too furious with the XI that lost at Spurs because he’s kept faith with nine of them. He is without Joe Willock, so he brings in Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, and he also replaces Javier Manquillo with Emil Krafth at right-back.

Newcastle (possible 4-3-3): Dubravka; Krafth, Burn, Schar, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Manquillo, Ritchie, Murphy, Longstaff, Almiron, Gayle.

Updated at 7.15pm BST

7.00pm BST

Preamble

Evening everyone and welcome to the first match of a fascinating Premier League weekend. Whether it’ll be a fascinating match remains to be seen. But it’s a Friday night in Newcastle, so a lot of people will be making a lot of noise while wearing not a lot of clothes. And both these clubs have plenty to play for.

Wolves, after a wobble, are back among the contenders for the Europa This or the Europa That. In the Premier League table of the past month they stand third, trailing Spurs and Liverpool only on goal difference. And that’s despite having to manage without Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves.

Newcastle come into this game from the other direction – the doldrums. After enjoying a big new-manager bounce under Eddie Howe, they’ve gone and lost their last three games, culminating in a 5-1 drubbing at Spurs last weekend. But all those defeats happened on the road. This is their chance to show their own fans that they haven’t wound the clocks back to last autumn.

Kick-off is at 8pm, and I’ll be back soon after 7 with the teams.

