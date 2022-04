Black Girl Hockey Club is making its way into the city, with the help of supporters like MLSE, they are ready to take Toronto by storm. Founded in October 2018 Black Girl Hockey Club, or BGHC for short, at its core is a nonprofit organization that advocates for Black women in hockey. The end goal is to see hockey become more inclusive for Black women first, but also their friends, families and the folks that support them. Founder and executive director Renee Hess created Black Girl Hockey Club to open up a heartstrong community and solidified space for Black women hockey lovers.

