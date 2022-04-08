Eagles Sign Olympian Devon Allen After Oregon Pro Day Performance

The two-time Olympian in the 100-meter hurdles hasn’t played a game of football since 2016 at Oregon.

The Eagles signed a two-time Olympian to their roster on Friday.

Devon Allen played college football at the University of Oregon before his football career ended—at the time—due to a knee injury. Allen hasn’t played in a football game since 2016.

Once he recovered from that injury, he then became a two-time Olympian in the 110-meter hurdles. He is a three-time national champion in the event. He finished fifth in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and then fourth in ’21 at Tokyo.

He won the 2016 Olympic Trials with a time of 13:03 seconds. He completed the ’21 Olympic event at 13.14 seconds.

During his three-year college football career, Allen totaled 919 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Allen decided to return to football by participating in the Oregon Pro Day this year. The 27-year-old wide receiver finished with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at the event.

So, why did Allen decide to give football another shot?

“It’s now or never because I don’t want to get too old,” Allen said during Pro Day . “I don’t want to turn 30, 31 and then try and get into the NFL. I know the skill gap is still there from college to the NFL, but I think when I did play college and when I did play at a pretty good level, I would consider myself talented enough to play in the NFL.”

Allen’s contract details are unknown at this time.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today .