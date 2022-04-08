Woman sought in Albany for felony theft by conversion

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 24 DAYS AGO