Woman sought in Albany for felony theft by conversion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with drug offenses during an Albany traffic stop, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. The driver, later identified as Jaylen Moore, was stopped because of a window tint violation at the intersection of South Mock Road and East Oglethorpe Boulevard, according to the drug unit.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was indicted by a Dougherty County grand jury in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in 2021. Alejandro Paul was indicted on several charges in connection to the death of Shateka Brown, 41. He was indicted on malice and felony murder, aggravated assault...
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a woman wanted on arson and aggravated assault charges. The department’s criminal investigation bureau is looking for Anesha Breona Holder, 24. She is described as 5′4 and weighs 137 pounds. Police said she is...
ALBANY — Albany police officers had a busy afternoon Wednesday, working a pair of very public cases in northwest Albany. APD officers placed a woman in handcuffs at the corner of 15th Avenue and Palmyra Road, while another group of officers looked through a pile of clothing along the Jefferson Street exit of U.S. 19.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 31-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who was lying on a couch in 2019, according to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston's office. On Monday Robert Rodricus Orr pleaded guilty to killing 32-year-old Bernice Williams. On January 29th, 2019, at a home...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – On March 10, 2022, Sierra Jones, a woman previously reported missing from the Oak Hill area was arrested for theft. According to court documents, on March 10, 2022, Patrolman T.M. Hogan of Oak Hill Police Department was called to a theft complaint on Hidden Valley Drive, in Oak Hill. When […]
ALBANY — When illegal drugs, mostly methamphetamine manufactured cheaply in Mexican super labs and distributed from the Atlanta area, reach southwest Georgia, they’re at the bottom end of the food chain, so to speak. But there are distributors here who move the bounty of meth and smaller amounts...
People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach Police arrested two Alabama men who they say “played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers” to create disorder and violence in March. Officials with the beach police department, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Panama City Police said they dealt with riot conditions […]
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Mario Alonzo Fannin was arrested in connection to the shooting of Dearko Thornton. Thornton was shot on Sunday at the My Food Mart, located at 404 Hamilton Road. Police responded to the shooting at 11:11 […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man told police he was wounded in a shooting on I-295 north early Saturday morning after someone in a car behind him flashed headlights at him, then pulled beside him and opened fire. The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not...
