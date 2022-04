If your go-to beauty products could do with restocking or you’re looking to freshen up your make-up, skincare or haircare routine now that the depths of winter are behind us, this could be the perfect time to do so because Boots has finally revealed a date for its highly anticipated 70 per cent off sale.The high street retailer is already offering shoppers massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online... but things are about to get even better.In previous years, the further reductions have included some of our all-time favourite products from big-name brands...

MAKEUP ・ 25 DAYS AGO