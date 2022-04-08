ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislators drop rule allowing service animals in salons

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators have dropped revisions to state cosmetology rules that would have allowed animals in salons.

The Bismarck Tribune reported Friday that the Legislature’s rules committee halted the proposed revisions from the state cosmetology board last month.

Currently no animals, birds or pets except assistance animals for the disabled and aquarium fish are allowed in salons. The revisions would have clarified only service or companion animals and aquarium fish are permitted and the animals must be under the handler’s control at all times.

But Republican Rep. Bernie Satrom said he was concerned about people misrepresenting their pets as service animals, cleanliness, animal hair and dander. He said he rather see signs noting service animals only, no pets allowed.”

Republican Sen. Nicole Poolman, who chairs the rules committee, said the committee will revisit the rule changes in the future if the cosmetology board wants to continue with the revisions.

