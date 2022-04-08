ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poster giveaway at Wichita Wind Surge Game courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters and KSN

By Julia Thatcher
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDjCE_0f3diDwk00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — To kick off the Opening Weekend , Wichita Wind Surge fans can pick up a poster at the game Saturday.

It is in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sedgwick County and KSN. The nonprofit serves kids, ages 5 through 25, facing different forms of adversity and pairs them with adult mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters staff, say the relationship not only impacts a child now but can have a lasting influence on their future.

“I think they walk away with a sense of worth, a sense of confidence, a sense of really being open to possibilities,” said Tammy Boucher. “A lot of these kids do not have opportunities to really see where their lives can take them.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters needs mentors, specifically male mentors.

They say the time commitment can vary depending on a person’s schedule.

People can fill out an online form to become a big or to get their child involved .

