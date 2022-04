Set aside that to-do list and focus on being, not doing, for better mental and physical health. When I retired for good about ten years ago, the very idea of doing nothing was terrifying and intolerable, a situation to be avoided at all cost. As a professional woman, I'd been striving all my life. Back in the day, accomplishing my goals required herculean effort — or sneaking in a back door entrance.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO