Music

Yung Lean (feat. FKA twigs), 'Bliss'

By Reanna Cruz
wnmufm.org
 2 days ago

Yung Lean has never been afraid to experiment. You don't become a widely-acknowledged trailblazer of what's come to be known as "cloud rap" by playing it safe, but "Bliss" finds him taking on a new genre he's barely touched before: post-punk. Perhaps in making a...

loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Zola Jesus – “Lost”

Nika Roza Danilova has announced a new Zola Jesus album — her first in five years. It’s called Arkhon, and it’s out in May. Arkhon arose following a period plagued by some degree of writers’ block. Danilova, who always crafted her work alone, found she needed to change it up and reached out to some collaborators. She ended up working with producer Randall Dunn, who has worked with Sunn O))) and on Jóhann Jóhannsson’s Mandy score, as well as drummer/percussionist Matt Chamberlain.
MUSIC
EW.com

Review: Jack White and Father John Misty serve up two kinds of rock revivalism on their new albums

People don't talk about rock music very much these days, probably because there isn't a whole lot to say. Its decades as a dominant cultural force — the plugged-in lingua franca of sex and rebellion and whatever the kids are up to — ceded to other genres long ago, even as young bands keep seeking inspiration from the same few chords. (Tellingly, four of the five nominated acts for Best Rock Album at this year's Grammys were over 50; one of them, Chris Cornell, has been deceased since 2017.)
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Grammy Winners: Jon Batiste & Silk Sonic Top Night — Complete List

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste hauled home five trophies at the 64th Grammys, including Album of the Year for We Are. He went into the night with 11 nominations and ended up with Album of the Year, American roots performance and American roots song, best score soundtrack for visual media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera’s score for The Queen’s Gambit) and best music video for “Freedom.” Right behind Batiste was the duo Silk Sonic, who took the night’s two other big categories: Record and Song of the Year, both for “Leave the Door Open” as...
MUSIC
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
Music
Stereogum

Modest Mouse Are Writing Music With Johnny Marr Again

Modest Mouse are writing music with Johnny Marr again. In a new interview with Spin reflecting on the 15th anniversary of We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank — which was the last time that the former Smiths member was in the band — Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock revealed that they’ve “already started working on some stuff together.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Röyksopp – “Breathe” (Feat. Astrid S)

The last traditional album Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp released was 2014’s The Inevitable End, which they called their “goodbye to the traditional album format.” Now, the duo are preparing to release Profound Mysteries, a 10-song collection that, per a press release, is “an expanded creative universe and a prodigious conceptual project.” We’ve already shared four songs that will appear on Profound Mysteries: “This Time, This Place” featuring Beki Mari, “(Nothing But) Ashes…,” “The Ladder,” and a Alison Goldfrapp collab “Impossible.” Now, Röyksopp have shared another track. On “Breathe,” Röyksopp team up with Norwegian singer-songwriter Astrid S.
MUSIC
In Style

Karen Elson Just Dropped a Music Video for Her Song "Green" — and, Yes, It Includes Snakes

Although her third full-length album drops on April 29, Karen Elson is already giving us hints that GREEN is going to be a hit. The singer-songwriter — and yes, legendary model — just released a music video for its title track, which seems to combine all the things we know and love her for: soothing vocals, stunning visuals, romantic lyrics, and, of course, a fashion twist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Syd – “CYBAH” (Feat. Lucky Daye)

Syd has announced the follow-up to her 2017 debut album, Fin. Broken Hearts Club will drop next month and features three already-released singles: “Missing Out,” “Right Track” featuring Smino and “Fast Car.” Broken Hearts Club is performed, co-written, and co-produced by Syd and features additional collaborations with Kehlani and Lucky Daye and additional production from Troy Taylor, G Koop, and Darkchild. Today, we’re getting to hear the track with Lucky Daye, “CYBAH,” which also has a music video.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Caracara – “Colorglut” (Feat. Anthony Green)

Caracara will return with their long-awaited New Preoccupations this Friday. The Philly rockers have already shared advance singles “Hyacinth” and “Strange Interactions In The Night,” and today they’ve got one more for us. “Colorglut,” a collaboration with Circa Survive/Saosin singer Anthony Green, toys around with...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC

