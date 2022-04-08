Columbia County burn ban in effect

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
OHIO — The annual spring burn ban is now in effect for Ohio. In the state, open burning is prohibited from the beginning of March through May, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the Ohio Division of Forestry. Earlier this month, over two acres of grass were...
New York State's Department of Environmental Conservation has announced an outdoor burn ban. The ban is in place to help prevent wildfires around the state. The ban goes into effect tomorrow, March 16, and will last approximately two months, until May 14, 2022. According to the DEC,. Open burning is...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Fire District 1 is imposing a burn ban in the month of April, as wildfires caused by dry conditions and heavy winds have ravaged the state of Kansas in recent weeks. New open burn permits will not be issued during the month of April, and no current permit holders […]
Comal County commissioners on March 24 approved a modified burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county. The new ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. on March 25, according to a county press release, and will remain in effect for 90 days. Unlike a traditional ban, county...
Franklin County Emergency Management-Homeland Security Director Mark Thornton reminds area residents a locally enacted burn ban will remain in place until at least Monday, April 4. Thornton recommended the action that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 7 due to dry conditions that have resulted in...
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Fire Coordinator Shane Laws reminds county residents that the annual New York State ban on all open burning is in effect now and will continue through Saturday, May 14. “With spring around the corner, we are at an increased risk of brush fires due...
A ban on controlled burns in Bell County will continue following a Commissioners Court meeting Monday. Chris Mahlstedt, the county fire marshal, told Commissioners at the meeting that he recommended keeping the ban in place. He said the county has not seen that much rain in the past week and drought conditions have worsened.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a burn ban last week that will run from March 16 – May 15, 2022. Forest rangers, DEC officers, and local authorities will enforce the ban. Violators could face potential criminal and civil enforcement, with a minimum $500 fine for the first infraction, according to Daily Messenger.
On Wednesday, Warren County Office of Emergency Services is advising county residents that New York's annual spring 'burn ban' will be in effect from March 18 until May 14. The ban prohibits residential brush burning to help lessen the chance of wildfires statewide during the start of the spring season.
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Earlier this week, Grayson County Commissioners didn’t extend a burn ban after the county fire marshal asked them to. On Tuesday, the Office of Emergency Management and the County Fire Marshal, John Weda, asked commissioners to extend the burn ban which has been in place since March 4th.
The National Weather Service Logo(Source: National Weather Service) (Forsyth County, GA) The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch in Central and North Georgia - including Forsyth County - for Saturday, March 26. The watch will be in effect from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
