The Chicago White Sox are expected to place starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on the injured list, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Giolito had to leave his start early on Friday due to an abdominal injury. Manager Tony LaRussa stated Saturday that Giolito will definitely require a stint on the IL as he will need to miss at least two starts. The right-hander is hoping to keep his arm moving during this downtime so that he won’t require much build-up time when he is deemed healthy. The best-case scenario for a Giolito return seems to be late April or early May.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO