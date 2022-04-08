ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Shooter On The Run, 1 Shot At ‘Dream’ Mall Near New York

By Bobby Welber
 2 days ago
One person was shot, reportedly in the chest, at a "dream" mall just outside New York. The alleged shooter is on the run and police are asking for help in finding the shooter. On Thursday around 5:50 p.m, New Jersey State Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred at the...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

