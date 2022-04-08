ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathy Hochul: 'Full confidence' in Brian Benjamin as questions swirl around investigation

By Sarah Taddeo, New York State Team
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she has full confidence in Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin as her gubernatorial running mate Thursday amid a federal investigation into contributions to his 2021 campaign for New York City comptroller.

Benjamin was tapped to be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s second-in-command last summer amid former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

The former Manhattan state Senator has been questioned by the media in recent weeks regarding the federal probe, which digs into ties between his unsuccessful run for city comptroller and Harlem real estate investor Gerald Migdol, who was charged last year with funneling illegal campaign contributions to the effort.

Benjamin told Politico and The Daily News this week that he did not personally inform Hochul of the investigation prior to being considered for his current role.

The lieutenant governor himself has not been accused of wrongdoing, and there is no indication that he will be charged in connection to the investigation.

The situation led to questions about how Hochul would handle a potential distraction to her campaign for a full term as governor, which is gathering momentum as the June primary approaches.

She faces a crowded field of candidates, including Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been increasingly visible in the public sphere amid whispers of a political comeback, did not file the necessary paperwork to officially enter the Democratic primary by Thursday’s deadline. He could still run as an independent or write-in candidate in November.

Hochul was adamant on Thursday that Benjamin continues to be her chosen political partner.

“I have utmost confidence in my lieutenant governor,” Hochul said during a state budget press briefing Thursday. “This is an independent investigation related to other people, and he’s fully cooperating.”

Benjamin, who was present at the briefing, added that he provided all relevant information to the New York State Police as they looked into his background during the appointment process for lieutenant governor.

“I spoke to (the State Police,) I dealt with them, and they made a recommendation to the governor,” he said. “I followed the process as it was supposed to be followed.”

Late last year, federal prosecutors and the FBI subpoenaed Benjamin’s former campaign advisers for financial records and communications between Migdol and the campaign. More recently, federal officials subpoenaed the state Senate, seeking information about Benjamin’s direction of discretionary state funding in his former Senate district.

These developments were first reported by The New York Daily News and the New York Times.

“Regarding the federal investigation into Gerald Migdol, neither Lieutenant Governor Benjamin—nor his campaign—have or are being accused of any wrongdoing and are prepared to fully cooperate,” said Lieutenant Governor’s Office spokesperson Angelene Superable last week.

Federal authorities alleged that Migdol authored a scheme to misrepresent and conceal sources of campaign contributions, and further conspired to obtain fraudulent contributions to secure matching public funds for the candidate’s campaign, among other things, according to the indictment, which does not name Benjamin specifically.

Migdol was charged with wire fraud, identity theft and other crimes connected to a campaign of a candidate for city comptroller. He pleaded not guilty.

Sarah Taddeo is the New York State Team Editor for the USA Today Network.

bloomberglaw.com

N.Y. State Courts to Fire 103 for Refusing Covid Vaccine Mandate

New York state will fire 103 court employees for failing to comply with a Covid-19 vaccine mandate, which also could lead to disciplinary actions against four judges that have yet to be immunized. Termination letters will be sent tomorrow, Lucien Chalfen, a spokesman for the court system, said Wednesday in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Chris Cuomo demanding $125 million from CNN in arbitration bid

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo is seeking a $125 million arbitration award, claiming the network wrongly terminated him, his legal team said Wednesday. Cuomo was let go after it emerged that he played an active role in advising his brother, Andrew Cuomo, when the latter was fighting to stay in office as governor of New York as women accused him of sexual harassment.
ENTERTAINMENT
