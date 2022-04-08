ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin Explores Olivia Winfield's Twisted Backstory — Watch Trailer for Lifetime Prequel

By Keisha Hatchett
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wzjf_0f3dgUCv00

Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin will explore the complex reasons that led Olivia Winfield (played by The Girlfriend Experience ’s Jemima Rooper) to eventually lock her grandchildren in an attic, and we have an extended look at the upcoming series.

The above trailer for the four-part limited series, premiering Friday, July 9 at 8/7c, teases the chilling story of a woman we’ve come to know as a monster.

A prequel to 2014’s Flowers in the Attic and its sequel, Petals on the Wind , The Origin aptly follows Olivia Winfield, a headstrong and determined woman who is unexpectedly courted by Malcolm Foxworth ( Condor ’s Max Irons), one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors. After a whirlwind romance, Olivia “finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairytale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare,” according to the official synopsis.

Because underneath Malcolm’s debonair exterior “lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children.” Olivia’s efforts to protect her family will force her to become the most terrifying version of herself, resulting in the “inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.”

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer ( Frasier ) as Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland; Harry Hamlin ( Mad Men ) as Olivia’s beloved father; Paul Wesley ( The Vampire Diaries ) as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever; and Kate Mulgrew ( Orange Is the New Black ) as Mrs. Steiner, Malcolm’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff.

Additionally, Alana Boden ( I Am Elizabeth Smart ) will play Garland Foxworth’s new wife, Alicia; Hannah Dodd ( Harlots ) is set as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne; T’Shan Williams ( The Color Purple ) plays Foxworth Hall’s longtime staff member and Olivia’s observant housekeeper, Nella; and Callum Kerr ( Four Weddings and a Funeral ) is Christopher, a close relative of the Foxworth family whose life will be eternally intertwined with Corrine’s from the moment they set eyes on each other.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin is executive-produced by Paul Sciarrotta ( BH90210 ), Jennie Snyder Urman ( Jane the Virgin ) and Joanna Klein ( Broke ). Executive producer Declan O’Dwyer ( Crazyhead ) directed Parts 1 and 2, while Robin Sheppard ( Harlots ) helmed Parts 3 and 4.

