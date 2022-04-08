ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, NY

Ex-Brewster Cop Admits To Protecting Prostitution Rings In Exchange For Sex

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxbzz_0f3dgRYk00
A former police officer in the Hudson Valley has admitted to providing protection to a pair of Queens-based sex trafficking rings in exchange for sexual favors. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A former police officer in the Hudson Valley has admitted to providing protection to a pair of Queens-based sex trafficking rings in exchange for sexual favors.

The ex-cop in Putnam County, Wayne Peiffer, was a member of the Village of Brewster Police Department. He's a resident of the Ulster County hamlet of Highland.

The 48-year-old Peiffer pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act extortion and conspiracy to commit bribery in violation of the Travel Act in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday, April 8.

Peiffer was charged for his role in protecting the two prostitution businesses from law enforcement when operating in Brewster, in exchange for free sexual services, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

When sentenced, Peiffer faces up to 25 years in prison and forfeiture of $5,000.

According to court documents and facts presented during Friday’s proceeding, from approximately 2010 through October 2018, Peiffer provided protection to members of a prostitution business and a sex trafficking organization that each transported women from Queens to Brewster, for the purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Peiffer’s protection included advance notice of law enforcement activities and assistance with avoiding detection and apprehension.

In exchange, Peiffer directed members of the prostitution business and sex trafficking organization to deliver women to him, including at the Brewster Police Department station, for free sexual services.

“The defendant disgraced his sworn oath to protect and serve the community by using his badge as a shield for prostitution rings in exchange for sexual services from victims of sex trafficking,” Breon Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said. “Rooting out official corruption and protecting victims and survivors of trafficking are top priorities of this Office.”

Peace expressed his appreciation to the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance throughout this investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Ex-Harvey cop charged with extortion, bribery in towing scheme

HARVEY, Ill. - A former Harvey police officer is accused of threatening and extorting cash from local towing companies. From 2011 to 2019, Officer Derrick Muhammad was in charge of overseeing the Harvey Police Department’s Traffic Division and he had the authority to assign city towing work to private towing companies, according to a federal indictment.
HARVEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brewster, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
Brewster, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Putnam County, NY
Putnam County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Sex Trafficking#Bribery#Police#Ex Brewster
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Physician Convicted for Unlawfully Prescribing Over 1 Million Opioid Pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Texas physician was convicted Friday for unlawfully prescribing more than one million pills of the opioid hydrocodone. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, 52-year-old James Pierre, a doctor, of Houston, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances from June 2015 through July 2016 to individuals posing as patients at West Parker Medical Clinic (West Parker), a pill-mill clinic located in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Fox News

MS-13’s ‘Little Devil’ to stand NY trial in brutal 2017 slayings

A female MS-13 gang member known as "Little Devil" will face trial Monday on charges she helped lure five young men into a savage 2017 ambush that left four of them dead. Leniz Escobar, nicknamed "Diablita," is charged with coaxing the unsuspecting victims — Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre and Jefferson Villalobos — into a wooded area in Central Islip, where they were beaten and hacked to death by MS-13 gangsters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

MS-13 Gang Leader Sentenced to Life in Prison on Racketeering Charges

A former MS-13 gang leader has been sentenced to life in prison on racketeering charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, 41, who was once the highest ranking MS-13 member of its East Coast operations, was convicted on Friday of federal racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder charges in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

Ex-prosecutor accuses the Manhattan DA of hindering Trump criminal probe

A former Manhattan prosecutor who investigated Donald Trump and his business wrote in a fiery resignation letter last month that he believes the former president committed “numerous” felonies. In his letter, according to a copy obtained by The New York Times, Mark Pomerantz wrote that he opposes Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
248K+
Followers
39K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy