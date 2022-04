If you're taking a walk through the woods and stumble upon an injured or clearly distressed animal, you might wonder, what should I do? Here is the answer. Depending on which species of animal you encounter, of course your reaction could be different. If you walk by a deer fawn, with the cute little white spots, you might feel inclined to try to figure out what is going on yourself. On the flip side, if you see a hurt mountain lion, yeah, you might just end up running in the other direction. But which, or what is the correct thing to do?

ANIMALS ・ 26 DAYS AGO