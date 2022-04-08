Sedalia’s K-9 Unit Helps MSHP In Seizure of Meth & Currency

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East 19th Street for a report of a stolen trailer. Upon arrival, Officers met with Leo Spears Jr. Spears stated that sometime between 9:00 a.m. on April 3rd and that morning, someone stole his open top trailer. Spears valued the trailer to be worth around $1,200.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO