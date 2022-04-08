ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia’s K-9 Unit Helps MSHP In Seizure of Meth & Currency

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, April 6, the Sedalia Police Department's K-9 Unit was called out to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol with a drug investigation stemming from a traffic stop, according...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Sedalia man charged with drug trafficking after 1.5 pound of meth seized

SEDALIA - After a three-month investigation, the Sedalia Police Crime Resolution Unit says it has identified a Sedalia man was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in the area. William "Lavelle" Taylor, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a traffic stop. He was officially charged Wednesday with first-degree drug trafficking (meth), distribution/delivery of...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For April 5, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East 19th Street for a report of a stolen trailer. Upon arrival, Officers met with Leo Spears Jr. Spears stated that sometime between 9:00 a.m. on April 3rd and that morning, someone stole his open top trailer. Spears valued the trailer to be worth around $1,200.
SEDALIA, MO
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Us Currency#Illegal Drugs#Police#Ace#Spd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KYTV

Motorcyclist dies in crash south of Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Ozark, Mo. died in a crash Monday morning south of Springfield. Bryan Amburn, 30, died in the crash on South Farm Road 163, about quarter-of-a-mile south of Springfield. Investigators say a driver of an SUV pulled out in front of the motorcyclist. Investigators...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy