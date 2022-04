A key ally of Rishi Sunak has defended the chancellor’s wife’s continued non-domicile tax status – insisting that the rules help the UK “attract wealthy people from other countries”.Akshata Murty has announced she will pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income, but it has emerged she could still save £280m in inheritance tax by holding onto her non-dom status.“This is not a tax dodge,” said Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake on her non-dom status. “It’s a deliberate policy to attract wealthy people from other countries from around the world to the UK on the basis that the create jobs...

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO