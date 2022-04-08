ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, MA

Norwood middle schoolers found to have eaten marijuana edibles on campus — in at least one case unknowingly

By Arianna MacNeill
 2 days ago

The incident happened last Friday, according to school officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcJy4_0f3df9xw00
An artisan displays a handmade blended block of milk and dark chocolate, infused with orange and cannabis. Lane Turner/Globe Staff, File

A group of students at Coakley Middle School in Norwood were found to have consumed chocolate laced with marijuana while on school property, with one or more of the students apparently not having been told what was in the candy bars.

The incident happened last Friday, school officials said in a press release, and an investigation was launched.

“After lunch, the student shared this candy with several students, at least one of these students gave out the candy to others without identifying the candy as a drug-laced edible,” an email from Principal Margo Fraczek said. “This occurred among our 7th grade student population.”

Families of the students involved were contacted, Fraczek said.

“It is rare for us to have this type of drug activity in our school and it is concerning and frustrating,” Fraczek said.

Parents were encouraged to speak to their children about what happened.

“It’s imperative that parents and guardians are on the same page as school administrators when it comes to making sure students are aware of the dangers of substance use,” Superintendent David Thomson said in the release.

“As such, we will continue to offer educational opportunities surrounding the negative impacts of alcohol, drugs and tobacco use,” he said.

