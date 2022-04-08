ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Mike Calosso of historic Stockton farm business M. Calosso & Son dies at 79

By Aaron Leathley, The Record
The Stockton Record
The Stockton Record
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35D6qU_0f3df1u800

After a lifetime of serving San Joaquin Valley farmers through his family's nearly century-old agricultural business, Michael "Mike" John Calosso died last month at age 79.

"He was very wise in the industry," Jeff King, Calosso's son-in-law and current head of the family business, said.

"He'd been through it all ... he was kind of a legend in this area."

Calosso was born in Stockton in 1942. He attended St. Mary's High School as well as San Joaquin Delta College, Washington State University and California State University, Sacramento.

M. Calosso & Son: Three generations of box manufacturers in Stockton

In 1980 Calosso took over M. Calosso & Son, a produce packing and supply company founded in 1924 by his great-grandfather, Lorenzo Calosso.

"I like the individual growers. Each one has a different need. You have to mold yourself around that customer," Calosso told The Record in 2005.

Lawrence Sambado met Calosso as a teenager. Sambado's fruit business, Linden-based Prima Frutta, went on to buy over a million apple, walnut and cherry containers from Calosso over the years.

"He was very fair. Very generous," Sambado said.

When M. Calosso & Son's building on Miner Avenue caught fire on the Fourth of July, in 2013, the company's suppliers jumped through hoops to replace damaged materials within a day — a testament to Calosso's rock-solid business relationships, King said.

Fire damages M. Calosso and Son:Big blaze likely lit by fireworks

Calosso anchored the business through other challenges over the years, too.

When the produce industry stopped using wood crates in favor of cardboard boxes, Calosso repurposed his company's crate-making equipment to make high-end gift boxes for wine and successfully pitched the idea to wine companies, King said.

King recalled tough years when bad weather would wipe out the crops Calosso's business relied on.

"I remember sitting in May watching it rain, knowing the crop was washing away ... he was always very stoic when that would happen," King said.

Calosso had a tough exterior, but on the inside he was "a big teddy bear," his eldest daughter, Brenda Pozzo, said.

"My dad was very fond of teasing people and bantering back and forth ... that was the way he showed you he liked you."

Calosso's wry humor was on display whenever he played gin with Pozzo as a child, she said. "To play gin with my dad was an experience."

"He would fling a card and it would scatter the junk (card) pile ... the teasing and the banter that would go back and forth would be pretty epic."

"He was a demanding boss," King said. "But once you had his trust, he really gave you a lot of freedom ... he really mentored me a lot."

Pozzo recalled that before Calosso died, he told her, "At my funeral, you tell everybody I did it my way. And you play that Frank Sinatra song."

Calosso died on March 22 at Fairmont Rehabilitation Hospital in Lodi following complications from a stroke.

He is survived by his wife Gay Calosso, his sister, three daughters and sons-in-law, five grandchildren and an infant great-grandson who he was fortunate to meet shortly before his death.

Obituary:Michael John Calosso

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers business, housing, and land use. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at recordnet.com/subscribenow.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
FOX40

Fresno County woman among those killed in mass shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno County resident was killed Sunday in a mass shooting in Sacramento, officials say. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21 of Selma, was among the six people killed Sunday in Sacramento when multiple shooters fired amid crowds, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s​ Office. “It was a shock,” said Martinez-Andrade’s Stepfather Frank Gonzales. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Weekend Playground Shooting Victim Was Consoling A Friend

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Friends and family members gathered Tuesday night to remember two men — 22-year-old Brandon Cheese and 20-year-old Kieran Carlson — who were gunned last weekend in a shooting at Alice Chalmers Playground. Two other men remain hospitalized as police continue to search for those responsible. A memorial of flowers and posters, bearing photos of Cheese and Carlson, continues to grow along the fence at the park. While police have yet to release a motive for the shooting, friends and family say Cheese was in the park to console a friend. “He was over there consoling a new friend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stockton, CA
Obituaries
City
Lodi, CA
State
Washington State
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Obituaries
City
Stockton, CA
CBS Sacramento

Elk Grove Family Calls Kurtis After GoFundMe Freezes Funeral Fundraiser

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — When tragedies strike, GoFundMe accounts often pop up. So an Elk Grove family called Kurtis after they encountered some problems collecting their donations. After Niclas Davis’ untimely passing in January, his sister-in-law, Jocheba Mulkey, set up a GoFundMe account to help with the funeral expenses her sister was facing. All in all, people donated $5,523 through the webpage. But about a week before the funeral, Jocheba was informed by GoFundMe that someone had flagged the account and she would be unable to access the funds until the company had verified the legitimacy of the fundraiser. So, as requested, Jocheba sent...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Benicia Pier Fire Finally Extinguished; Boaters Warned Of Floating Debris

BENICIA (CBS SF) — Nearly 24 hours after it ignited in flames, firefighters finally extinguished a four-alarm blaze Sunday afternoon that gutted a commercial pier along the Benicia waterfront. Left behind in the fire’s wake was a jumbled pile of burned and charred timbers and melted asphalt. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a warning boaters traveling in the busy channel to also be aware of the debris floating in the water. “The fire caused extensive damage to the facility,” said Cmdr. Rhianna Macon, U.S. Coast Guard Deputy Incident Commander. “As such, there is an uncertain amount of debris in the area that could...
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Frank Sinatra
Timothy Rawles

Schnepf Farms honors some of Arizona’s architectural past by saving historic farm buildings

(Queen Creek, AZ) For decades Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek has been a shining example of Arizona husbandry. For 81 years the working farm has prided itself on serving the community alongside other local farmlands, bringing not only fresh produce to stores and family dinner tables, but making sure Arizona’s valuable agricultural story remains inspirational for generations to come.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Meet the man who hand-paints every sign at Avista Stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. – Stadiums and arenas are filled with graphics created with high-tech laser printers.  But, they still do things the old-fashioned way at Avista Stadium.  All of the sponsored signs you see at Spokane Indians games are hand-painted by one man.  Ruben Marcilla has been painting since he graduated from the High School of Art and Design in New...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Family Business#Land Use#San Joaquin Delta College#Linden#Prima Frutta
The Stockton Record

The Stockton Record

1K+
Followers
461
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stockton, CA from Stockton Record.

 http://recordnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy