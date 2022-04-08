ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The Absolute Best of Long Beach Awards

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale for The Absolute Best of Long Beach Awards Show which will take place on April 16. The Absolute Best of Long Beach Awards by LB Living will take place on April 16 at the Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus. The Absolute Best of Long Beach...

www.longbeachlocalnews.com

Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach

Long Beach Dub Allstars in Long Beach: Fresh from their appearance at the hugely successful and quite awesome Cali Vibes Festival in Long Beach, the Long Beach Dub Allstars are performing another hometown show. Vana Liya and Perro Bravo are also on the bill. We last spoke to them in...
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Giant rabbit hops from Long Beach to desert

A 7-foot-tall rabbit statue appeared on the lawn of a Bluff Heights home in 1999 and has only moved once — a rabbit-napping — since. But this weekend, the neighborhood landmark — and its owner, Jane Galloway — will leave on a one-way trip to Cathedral City, near Palm Springs. It will be the end to an “ear-a,” Galloway said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Porto’s Bakery and Cafe: A Southern California Perennial

The landmark is expanding yet again, but what accounts for the company’s enduring popularity?. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:PortosBakery.com, LA Daily News, Eater Los Angeles, the California Restaurant Association, and YouTube.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Globe

Cocktail Club: How to make a crowd-pleasing tequila colada

"Demand for Mexican spirits, especially tequila, is soaring." Year after year, trend setters have predicted the fall of vodka from its place of dominance in spirit sales. Pundits postulated that a rise in popularity of gin would cut into sales or that, now that American whiskey is surging, it will strike back to gain the position it lost in the 1970s as America’s most sipped tipple. The incredibly well documented Platinum Age of craft cocktails, brought myriad old school products back into focus without changing the basic math on overall drinking practices. Even the disdain of those leading the charge, couldn’t dent vodka’s spot at number one. But a change is coming.
DRINKS
L.A. Weekly

Koffin Kats to Purr in Long Beach

Koffin Kats to Purr in Long Beach: What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than with Michigan psychobilly band the Koffin Kats? It’s sure to get evangelical, when these guys grab a crowd in their sweaty palms. Reckless Ones, Radar Men and Johnny Dahmer also play. The band...
LONG BEACH, CA
hypebeast.com

Siempre Spirits Latest to Join Bored Ape Yacht Club in Global Ambassador Deal

Siempre Spirits has just announced that it too has joined the Metaverse with the appointment of Bored Ape #5132 “Chido” as its global ambassador. The highly-rated independent spirits brand produces tequilas made from a unique combination of Blue Weber agave from different terroir throughout the designated regions. “Keeping very serious about our tequila, while being able to shine bright and have a bit of fun is very true of Siempre, and we see an incredible parallel between Chido the ape and our brand,” said Alex Lacroix, Co-Founder of Siempre. “We have always wanted to put forth something or someone that exudes the same traits that Siempre embodies, and we felt that Chido the Bored Ape was a perfect fit.”
DRINKS
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Barceló México Reforma, Mexico City

Located at the heart of the city, Barcelo Mexico Reforma is the perfect home away from home when visiting the bustling destination. The stylish towering property features a chic and welcoming lobby, impeccable five star service, and a variety of modern guest rooms sure to please the discerning traveler. We upgraded to their Premium Level where you’ll gain access to a luxurious lounge, early check-in and late check-out, and spacious rooms complete with a private terrace.
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE

