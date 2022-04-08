The Absolute Best of Long Beach Awards

Siempre Spirits has just announced that it too has joined the Metaverse with the appointment of Bored Ape #5132 “Chido” as its global ambassador. The highly-rated independent spirits brand produces tequilas made from a unique combination of Blue Weber agave from different terroir throughout the designated regions. “Keeping very serious about our tequila, while being able to shine bright and have a bit of fun is very true of Siempre, and we see an incredible parallel between Chido the ape and our brand,” said Alex Lacroix, Co-Founder of Siempre. “We have always wanted to put forth something or someone that exudes the same traits that Siempre embodies, and we felt that Chido the Bored Ape was a perfect fit.”

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO