Naked and Afraid XL Rises to the Next Level

By Discovery
Discovery
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon rainforest of Peru is a brutal survival location which makes it the perfect challenge for Naked and Afraid XL: Next Level. This season gathers the most skilled and experienced survivalists and...

www.discovery.com

Discovery

DESERTED LOCATIONS WITH CURIOUS PASTS: MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED RETURNS TO DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE CHANNEL FOR AN ALL-NEW SEASON

(LOS ANGELES) – A luxurious skyscraper in the center of a bustling Bangkok metropolis is now an eerie ghost tower. An enormous war machine lies stranded in a coastal grave along the beaches of Dagestan, Russia. A majestic estate for the rich and powerful now lies abandoned in the highlands of Argentina. With some of the world’s most amazing engineering projects now in ruins, MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED follows experts as they uncover the stories behind these deserted marvels to reveal their once rich, sometimes mysterious, past and why they were left behind. MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED premieres on Thursday, April 14 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery and Tuesday, April 19 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel.
Hello Magazine

New Amsterdam bosses confirm heartbreaking news about show

New Amsterdam bosses have confirmed that the hit show is coming to an end, and needless to say that fans are devastated. However, it isn’t all bad news! The show, which is currently airing its fourth season, will conclude after a fifth and final season, meaning that writers will have more than enough time to complete the story.
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
Variety

‘Chicago Med’ Bosses Weigh In on When Ethan Will Return — and Whether We’ll See Stevie Again

Click here to read the full article. Brian Tee fans, the wait is nearly over. The “Chicago Med” cast member, whose Ethan Choi been absent for most of the seventh season, will return during Episode 18, set to air on Wednesday, April 13. He will also be in the rest of the season, showrunners Diane Frolov and Andrew Schneider said during NBC’s recent “One Chicago Day.” “Ethan has gone through a lot of changes in his life with the shooting,” Schnieder hinted. Tee has appeared in only three episodes during the season, as he has been filming Amazon Prime Video’s “The Expats”...
Distractify

'The Ultimatum's Reunion Is a Chance for the Cast to Air Even More Dirty Laundry

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum. The only thing better than a dramatic season finale to a Netflix reality show is the reunion that typically follows it. Luckily, there is a reunion planned for The Ultimatum, which puts relationships to the ultimate test to determine if couples who have been together for a long time can handle the idea of exploring other partners.
L.A. Weekly

New Frontier Presents Takes Metaverse to the Next Level

Statista estimates that 25% of people will interact with the metaversedaily by 2026. Interest in the metaverse has skyrocketed over the last year, so that estimate might not be far off. But the metaverse isn’t just another video game to play. It’s a concept that encompasses entertainment, socializing, and even work.
The US Sun

New Amsterdam season 5: When will it air?

NEW Amsterdam is a medical drama series that first premiered back in September 2018. While the show is still in its fourth season it has been announced that the fifth season will be the show's last and now fans want to know when they can be expecting it. New Amsterdam...
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
Distractify

Rae and Zay Made a Serious Decision About Their Relationship on 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Following the success of the first two seasons of Love Is Blind, Netflix has released another experimental dating series: The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. While Love Is Blind allows marriage-focused singletons to pair up sight unseen, the new series follows people in already-existing couples who have different opinions on whether or not to walk down the aisle.
Discovery

TIFFANY HADDISH SURPRISES HER BEST FRIEND WITH A DAZZLING MAIN FLOOR MAKEOVER IN APRIL 18 EPISODE OF HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’

New York [April 4, 2022] Tiffany Haddish, the Emmy® Award, GRAMMY Award® and BET Award winning comedian, actress, producer and author, will give her best friend of 20 years a special home renovation in the Monday, April 18 season premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and also available to stream on discovery+, the episode will spotlight Selena, who is like a sister to Tiffany and has been a lifeline for her through the highest and lowest points of her life. Working with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Tiffany will surprise Selena with a breathtaking update to her kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.
