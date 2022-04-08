Naked and Afraid XL Rises to the Next Level

New York [April 4, 2022] Tiffany Haddish, the Emmy® Award, GRAMMY Award® and BET Award winning comedian, actress, producer and author, will give her best friend of 20 years a special home renovation in the Monday, April 18 season premiere of HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. Airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and also available to stream on discovery+, the episode will spotlight Selena, who is like a sister to Tiffany and has been a lifeline for her through the highest and lowest points of her life. Working with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Tiffany will surprise Selena with a breathtaking update to her kitchen, living area and guest bathroom.
