Homer, NY

One dead in early morning tractor trailer fire

By Emily Venuti
 2 days ago

HOMER, NY (WIVT) – New York State Police, along with multiple fire departments, responded to a tractor trailer on fire with one fatality on Friday morning.

Police responded to the call at about 5:52 in the morning, regarding a tractor trailer from Granger Enterprises, Inc. An investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the driver of the tractor trailer, a 45 year-old Trenton, New Jersey man, had drifted from the roadway for unknown reasons.

He then struck a number of trees and the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The man was found dead in the cab.

