Orange County, CA

Motorcyclist Arrested After Pursuit from South LA Area to Orange County

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A motorcyclist led officers on a nearly hourlong chase today from the South Los Angeles area to Orange County, where the biker was taken into custody while stopped at a gas station.

The chase began on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area about 9:10 a.m., when California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation, according to the CHP.

The biker kept going, heading onto the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway, at times topping an estimated 100 mph, and went south on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

Officers tracked the motorcycle's progress from the air as the biker weaved around slower-moving vehicles by splitting lanes. The pursuit went into Orange County, at times on the eastbound 91 Freeway, the southbound 57 Freeway and the northbound 55 Freeway.

About 10 a.m., the motorcyclist exited onto eastbound Chapman Avenue, then pulled into a gas station in the Orange area. A short time later, authorities arrested the motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available for release.

KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Los Angeles Area#California Highway Patrol
