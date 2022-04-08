Motorcyclist Arrested After Pursuit from South LA Area to Orange County

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A motorcyclist led officers on a nearly hourlong chase today from the South Los Angeles area to Orange County, where the biker was taken into custody while stopped at a gas station.

The chase began on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area about 9:10 a.m., when California Highway Patrol officers tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation, according to the CHP.

The biker kept going, heading onto the eastbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway, at times topping an estimated 100 mph, and went south on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area.

Officers tracked the motorcycle's progress from the air as the biker weaved around slower-moving vehicles by splitting lanes. The pursuit went into Orange County, at times on the eastbound 91 Freeway, the southbound 57 Freeway and the northbound 55 Freeway.

About 10 a.m., the motorcyclist exited onto eastbound Chapman Avenue, then pulled into a gas station in the Orange area. A short time later, authorities arrested the motorcyclist, whose name was not immediately available for release.