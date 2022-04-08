How the Metaverse Will Impact Higher Level Professionals

Improve your streaming setup by a mile with the Razer Key Light Chroma for streaming. Designed with desktop streamers in mind, it gives you more flexibility so you can truly unleash your creativity. As an adaptive lighting setup, it gives you all-in-one professional variable lighting. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, it paints your interactive streams with light. Easily control it through the Razer Streaming app or your Razer Synapse 3, changing lighting presets, syncing lighting, and more. Additionally, it displays up to 16.8 million colors and pushes out up to 2,800 lumens. Not only that, but it also has a white temperature range of 3000k to 7000k and works with a desk-clamp mounted pole, which has a ¼” screw ball joint on top. Position it in landscape or portrait, angling it as you like. Incredibly, you can extend the pole up to 1.3 m and retract it to 55 cm.

ELECTRONICS ・ 26 DAYS AGO