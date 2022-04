Tigers: +2.5 (-215) 9.0 (Over: +110/Under: -130) The White Sox gave up four of the five runs in the final two innings, putting the pressure on their bullpen to close games. Chicago started off hot and was able to get runs early in the day. I think that same approach happens today, with the Tigers going to Casey Mize on the mound. Mize went 7-9 last season with a 5.71 ERA.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO