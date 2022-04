Every homeowner's worst nightmare is purchasing a house that ends up needing unexpected major renovations. That's where home renovation expert (and Survivor: One World Season 24 winner) Kim Wolfe comes in. As the host of HGTV's newest series Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?, Kim's on a mission to ensure that disappointed homeowners actually end up loving the new houses that they bought.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO