Union County, SC

SLED arrest man for threatening Union Co. deputy

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IneWO_0f3dbcQU00

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Agents with South Carolina Law Enforcement arrested a man for threatening a Union County deputy.

SLED said Glenn Scott Hibbard, 41, was arrested Thursday for unlawful communication and threatening the life, person or family of a public official.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate this incident, SLED said. Hibbard was booked at the Union County Detention Center. He was denied bond

