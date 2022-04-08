A dating coach reviewed a 31-year-old's Bumble profile and said to replace his sexy selfie

Christopher says he's using his Bumble profile to find long-term love. Insider

Christopher, a 31-year-old freelance writer, had his Bumble profile reviewed by a dating coach for Insider's Dating App Clinic .

Expert Amy Nobile said Christopher should write more about his interests and the relationship he wants.

Nobile said he did choose flattering pictures, and suggested adding more to showcase his personality.

Christopher, a 31-year-old freelance writer, volunteered to have his Bumble profile reviewed for Insider's Dating App Clinic , a series where we ask experts how to revamp your dating profiles to increase your chances of finding a match.

Christopher told Insider he's using Bumble, Tinder, and Hinge to find a relationship. In a match, he's looking for someone who is strong, loyal, and empathetic.

"I hate feeling like I'm being judged. I want love eventually," Christopher told Insider.

He said his deal breakers are people with no drive or commitment, and those who use "hardcore" drugs.

"I want to convey that I'm a strong confident man that works hard, loves to look good, and loves hard. I want to show that there is more to me than meets the eye," Christopher said.

Amy Nobile , an NYC-based dating expert and founder of dating coaching service Love, Amy , told Insider how Christopher can tweak his profile to find more compatible matches.

Nobile said Christopher did a great job of choosing flattering pictures. She suggested replacing his opening picture to better convey his goal of finding a relationship.

"His lead pic oozes sex, and he says he ultimately wants commitment and love. The lead picture should be smiling, outside, with that sparkle in his eye, which he absolutely has," Nobile told Insider.

When choosing a main photo for your dating app profile, use one that conveys your appearance and your unique spirit, Nobile said.

Nobile approved of this photo, saying it shows Christopher's playful and adventurous side.Nobile said this picture of Christopher and his dog shows his loving side. She suggested he rephrase the "cheeky" peach comment so it better fits with his ultimate goal.

"This implies he's looking for a physical connection in the forefront," Nobile said.

She suggested replacing the prompt with a "Two truths and a lie" prompt. This way, Christopher can use the peach comment to show his wit, while balancing it with other fun facts that show his personality.

She suggested replacing this photograph with one that showcases another hobby, like running or traveling, and adding more details to the prompt response.

She suggested adding something like, "Looking for a fun, loyal, and empathetic playmate."

In Christopher's bio, Nobile said the phrase "maneuvering through the city" could come off as insecure. She suggested adding an element of curiosity and a nod to his interest in finding love.

Nobile said Christopher should write something like, "Creative mix of right and left brain. Curious about city life and what I can discover every day. Excited to press start on my next chapter with a partner who's got that spark for fun and craves a long-term adventure together!"

She also suggested replacing the gym selfie with a photo that showcases his interests, or a silly-face selfie or mirror picture.

"Clearly, he has a great physique. That's better shown on a hike, or riding a bike," Nobile said. "If he's going with a body selfie, make a funny face so that it's showing a bit of levity."

Overall, Nobile said Christopher should channel his personality more, and lean into sharing his quirks and current obsessions.

According to Nobile, dating app users often make the mistake of being too vague.

"If you're obsessed with Star Trek and baking cookies, say that! You want to attract people who vibe with your quirks and weird traits," Nobile said.

She added that if you know the type of relationship you want, you should be explicit about that in your profile.

"We can't be afraid of stating exactly what we want. If we want commitment and love, put it out there," said Nobile.