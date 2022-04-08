Tiger Woods is so popular that hundreds of people gathered to see him leave a bathroom

Spectators cheer as Tiger Woods heads to the first tee during the first round at the Masters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Tiger Woods is back at the Masters.

Fans crowded to watch Woods play his first round back at Augusta National.

According to one report, hundreds were waiting to watch as Woods exited a bathroom early in his round.

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf on Thursday, and he brought "The Tiger Effect" with him.

The Tiger Effect is the term used to describe the uptick in interest and attention that Woods' mere presence can bring to a tournament. Even at an event as prestigious and unique as the Masters, the Tiger Effect can be felt.

It's possible that no one feels the Tiger Effect more than Woods himself, as was evidenced by an awkward scene that took place on the first nine at Augusta National.

According to Sean Zak at Golf.com , who is covering the tournament from Augusta, a crowd was gathered to follow Woods wherever he went, even when he went to the bathroom.

Per Zak:

"He's like a zoo animal," one spectator said as Woods was hidden in the lavatory. Hundreds of eyes fixated on the door as it opened. They all received their tickets to this show months ago, and had no clue Woods would be here, playing, until just days ago. They had acted with restraint throughout his opening five pars, as if cheering too loudly would wake us all up from some fever dream. So, Woods left the loo and walked in silence for 25 paces as the crowd once again observed him silently, thinking, What is he thinking?

"That was so awkward," another patron added as the silence finally broke.

Still, if anyone in the world is used to the Tiger Effect, it's also Tiger.

Moments after his exit from the bathroom, Woods flushed his best shot of the day, setting up a gimme birdie at the par-3 No. 6.

Woods finished the day at one-under, just four strokes off the lead.

Should he play well enough on Friday to make the cut, the Tiger Effect will be around all weekend, regardless of how close he is to the top of the leaderboard.