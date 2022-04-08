ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport hospital honors those who give life through organ donation

By Henrietta Wildsmith, Shreveport Times
Shereka Johnson gave Ashley Davis a hug after receiving white roses from her during the Donor Flag Raising Ceremony at Willis Knighton Friday morning. Johnson chose to donate her son's organs. Raymond Johnson II died on May 30, 2021.

A photo of the young boy in a frame that reads "You are my Sunshine" was sitting on the Remembrance table among several other photos of organ donors. "I was hesitant at first but now I am absolutely sure I did the right thing," said Johnson.

As Johnson went back into the crowd tears fell down her face as she listened to Terri Fike speak about how a pancreas organ transplant saved her life.

A long battle with diabetes left Fike feeling she would not be alive for too much longer, "I truly believed I was dying" said Fike. When she got the call that she was going to get an organ transplant she was so relieved she would get to continue to live with her husband and children. "I was wheeled into the operating room to receive my beautiful gift of life that my donor's family so unselfishly gave to me during the most heartbreaking moments in their life", Fike said as she got choked up.

This was the start of celebrating her recovery but also for grieving the life of her donor and the family. "I grieved and shed tears for them. No one else had ever died so that I could live except for Jesus Christ".

"I use to be one of those that said I am not going to donate an organ, mine are going with me, that is until I needed one and discover how fragile and important life really is. We are all born with the ability to be a hero to someone" said Fike.

The ceremony ended with the American flag being raised on the pole with a second flag reading 'Donations Save Lives' just underneath. April is the National Donate Life month which encourages Americans to register as donors as well as to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

Henrietta Wildsmith is a photojournalist for the Shreveport Times, part of the USA Today Network. Reach her at hwildsmith@gannett.com, Facebook or Instagram at @hanketta.

