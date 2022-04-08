Sunrise Pet of The Week for Fri-Yay 4-8-22

Today is Fri-Yay, and here on Sunrise that means it’s also time for Pet of The Week. A segment where we highlight a couple of shelter pets here in The Crossroads looking for their furrever homes. This morning we want to introduce you to a furry dog friend from the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center here in Victoria.

Howie: Donald is a 1-year old Anatolian Shepherd mix. He loves affection and giving kisses. Like most dogs Donald loves his treats. He is very playful and loves to play outside and at nearly 95 pounds, Donald is a gentle giant that needs somewhere with a big yard and lots of room to run. He is sponsored to the right family, so if it is the right fit for Donald, than his adoption fee has already been paid for. He gets along very well with other dogs. In short, Donald is just big, goofy and very loving. So let’s get this gorgeous big boy to his forever home.

Here’s how you can get to the pawty or in general get in contact with the Dorothy O’connor Pet Adoption Center if you’re interested in Donald or any other furry friend.

You can visit them at their location at 135 Progress Drive here in Victoria. You can also call them. Their number is 361-575-8573.

If you’d like to take a look at all the furry friends they have waiting to find their furrever families. All available cats and dogs are listed on their website at www.docpac.net.