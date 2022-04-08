Casey Saucke's fantastic freshman start

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A three-run 11th inning helped Georgia Southern baseball pick up a 7-4 win over 10th-ranked Texas State Friday night. Texas State (23-8, 8-2 SBC) scored the first three runs, one run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning, and two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the first off, a solo home run, and one from an RBI single to score a Bobcat runner.
OSBOURN PARK 1, HYLTON 0: Zack Durick singled to right field to score Cole Garrison for the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning Saturday. Chase Allen was the winning pitcher. He struck out five and allowed one hit and three walks in the final two innings. Bobby Shearin started the game and struck out 12 in seven innings, while allowing two hits and one walk. Osbourn Park is 3-3.
On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — That new No. 1 ranking for Scottie Scheffler looks even better in a Masters green jacket. Two months after Scheffler finally broke through for his first PGA Tour victory, he capped off a most incredible 56-day stretch by making his fourth win the biggest of them all, the Masters by three […]
Year three of the Karl Dorrell era features a fun but challenging schedule for the 2022 Colorado Buffaloes football team. The new-look Buffs open up against TCU before having to navigate a pair of non-conference road matchups. After that, the Buffs will play nine Pac-12 games in hopes of reaching the conference championship game on Dec. 2.
View Colorado’s complete 2022 schedule below:
RELATED: RANKING EACH GAME ON COLORADO’S 2022 SCHEDULE
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
1
Sept. 2
TCU
TBD
2
Sept. 10
at Air Force
TBD
3
Sept. 17
at Minnesota
TBD
4
Sept. 24
UCLA
TBD
5
Oct. 1
at Arizona
TBD
6
Bye
N/A
N/A
7
Oct. 15
California
TBD
8
Oct. 22
at Oregon State
TBD
9
Oct. 29
Arizona State
TBD
10
Nov. 5
Oregon
TBD
11
Nov. 11
at USC
TBD
12
Nov. 19
at Washington
TBD
13
Nov. 26
Utah
TBD
For the first time in her high school softball career, Sage Viar took a different tack when it came to voicing her thoughts during a game. Instead of keeping things low-key as she usually does, Viar emitted full-throttle screams during Battlefield’s March 29 softball game at Osbourn Park. The...
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
