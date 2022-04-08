All parking passes claimed ahead of JBC Air Expo, walk-ons not permitted

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildfire in Pueblo is burning near PAWS For Life Animal Shelter on Sunday. Pueblo Fire officials say some houses were threatened initially, although it’s not clear they remain threatened. Pueblo police say Paws Fire – City Park and the Aberdeen area next to city park have been evacuated. They say the fire is on both banks of the Arkansas River. The American Red Cross set up an evacuation center at the Goodnight Elementary School at 624 Windy Way. (credit: Pueblo Fire) The fire is burning east of Pueblo Boulevard, north of the Arkansas River. KKTV reports a nearby neighborhood is under pre-evacuation orders. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2022/04/pueblo-fire-pueblo-police.mp4 “Due to the high winds the fire is challenging to control,” police said. (credit: Pueblo Fire) Fire officials say the conditions, which are poor to begin with, are expected to worsen. (credit: Pueblo Fire) “Please DO NOT come and add to problems to be a lookey-loo,” Pueblo Fire tweeted. Approximately 10 acres have burned.

PUEBLO, CO ・ 45 MINUTES AGO