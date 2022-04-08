Several Police Agencies Working Together Results in Huge Bust Netting Drugs, Guns, US Currency, and Suspected Stolen Property

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police have confirmed to KDKA that guns, drugs, and cash were seized during the raid of Ace’s & Deuces earlier this week. According to police, two stolen handguns, suspected cocaine, marijuana, and cash were all taken from the bar on Wednesday afternoon. Agents from the Nuisance Bar Taskforce, vice and narcotics detectives, state police, Allegheny County Health Department, and the Liquor Control Board were all part of the midday raid. The bar was cited for the improper cold holding of food, inadequate sanitation, and recurring sewage. As a result, the bar was shut down.

