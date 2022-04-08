ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Several Police Agencies Working Together Results in Huge Bust Netting Drugs, Guns, US Currency, and Suspected Stolen Property

By Scott Co Sheriff Office
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott County-On 4-6-2022, a three county Sheriff's Office drug investigation resulted in four more drug offenders taken off the street. Scott County Detective/Lieutenant John Hartman was the lead detective for this operation, working alongside Deputies from the Jefferson and Jennings County Sheriff's Offices and Hanover Police respectively. The month-long investigation culminated...

