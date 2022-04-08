ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Terephthalic Acid Market Size Forecast To Reach US$72.3 billion by 2027

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Terephthalic Acid Market OverviewThe terephthalic acid market size is estimated to reach US$72.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of around 5.8% from 2022 to 2027. Terephthalic acid is an organic compound soluble in polar solvents and water. It is one of the isomers of benzenedicarboxylic acid, others being...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

USA and EU are responsible for the majority of ecological damage caused by excess use of raw materials

High-income nations are responsible for 74% of the global excess in resource extraction over the 1970-2017 period, driven primarily by the USA and the countries of the European Union. This is demonstrated in an international study led by Jason Hickel, researcher at the Institute of Environmental Science and Technology of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (ICTA-UAB), which determines national responsibility for ecological breakdown by calculating the extent to which each nation has overshot their fair share of sustainable resource use thresholds.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acids#Market Research#Phthalic Acid#Terephthalic Acid#Cagr#Benzenedicarboxylic Acid#Isophthalic#Pet
Sourcing Journal

In India, Costly Cotton Import Tax Meets ‘Liquidity Crisis’

Click here to read the full article. Garment producers are asking the government to suspend the duty applied to cotton imports to alleviate shortages and cost pressures. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalEvrnu Develops Fiber Made From 100 Percent Textile WasteChina's BCI-Snubbing Cotton Sustainability Standard Goes Into EffectAfter Two Years of Covid, Consumers Still Feathering Their NestsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Benzinga

The U.S. Vs China: The Rare Earths Cold War

Rare earths have become the subject of a gripping trade cold war involving the world’s two biggest economies. China —the world’s largest producer and with the biggest reserves— is seeing its position in the market threatened, while the U.S. —which has just returned to the fore— seeks self-sufficiency by building its first sustainable supply chain to wean off the Asian giant’s rare metals exports.
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

White House Warns of 'Escalating Vulnerabilities' to U.S. From Semiconductor Shortage

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House held a classified briefing on Wednesday with some U.S. lawmakers on the dire risks to the American economy from semiconductor supply chain issues as it pushes Congress for $52 billion in funding to subsidize production. White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told reporters...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Intel, Micron CEOs to Make Case for U.S. Semiconductor Subsides: Testimony

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee. Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee "there is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

White House paying close attention to rising U.S. jet fuel prices

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said Wednesday the administration is closely monitoring rising jet fuel prices that could threaten the air travel recovery. “Jet fuel is something that we are paying close attention to and monitoring and is a direct bi-product of the impact...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy