Passenger Information System Market Size Forecast To Reach US$41 billion by 2027

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Passenger Information System Market Report Overview. Passenger Information System Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast 2022-2027 to reach $41 billion by 2027. Passenger information systems serve as a conduit of communication between a transit agency and its passengers. It enables the delivery of...

www.atlantanews.net

WWD

Avery Dennison Unveils Embelex, Product Branding for Apparel, Footwear

Click here to read the full article. Materials science company Avery Dennison said it launched Embelex, a full service on-product branding ecosystem for the apparel and footwear segments that “brings brands to life,” according to the firm. Embelex’s on-product branding suite offers customization, personalization and smart solutions across apparel, footwear and accessories manufacturing markets. The firm said it conceived of the idea based on its own research that “fashion and sportswear brands want to offer differentiated skus — such as personalized prints and applications — to stay relevant and competitive in today’s crowded apparel market.”More from WWD2020 Holiday Gift Ideas: Google's...
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

What is the Advantage of Using Blockchain Tech in Healthcare?

The healthcare sector faces numerous issues when it comes to data storage, sharing, and verification. Patient data exists in isolated silos and doctors cannot access it when needed, while hackers seem to be able to take advantage with relative ease. Patients don’t feel like they own their health information. Counterfeit drugs are flooding the market as no one can verify their origins. Are traditional data management practices becoming obsolete? Even though blockchain technology has emerged in the financial sector, blockchain use cases in healthcare are gaining traction, too. The global medical blockchain market is expected to reach $55.83 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 35% from 2021. Hospitals and other medical facilities are tapping into blockchain development services to enhance their data-related practices. So, how blockchain works in healthcare? And which challenges could you expect while implementing the technology in the medical sector?
HEALTH
thefastmode.com

Omnispace, Microsoft Partner to Deliver Global, Hybrid 5G Non-terrestrial Network

Omnispace, the company redefining mobile connectivity for the 21st century, this week announced that it is collaborating with Microsoft to deliver its global, hybrid 5G non-terrestrial network (5G NTN) to under-served regions. The two companies will work together to architect a Microsoft Azure-centric 5G hybrid network to empower consumer, enterprise,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Cash App alerts 8 million customers to data breach

Mobile payments service Cash App has suffered a data breach after an ex-employee accessed sensitive customer data. The company behind the service, Block (formerly Square), reported the incident to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier this week. In the filing, the company explained that the person was allowed...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

These were the fastest internet providers in the US last year

With more people working from home (opens in new tab), a speedy internet connection is quickly becoming a necessity and new data from HighSpeedInternet.com has revealed that internet speeds (opens in new tab) in the US have gotten a lot faster in recent years. To compile its new report (opens...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Ascend.io lands $31M to automate data pipeline orchestration

There’s no denying that the pandemic bolstered the adoption of AI and analytics technologies. The rapid changes brought on by the health crises forced businesses to adapt practically overnight, accelerating the rollout of new products. According to a 2021 survey from ManageEngine — the IT division of Zoho — 80% of U.S.-based businesses said they accelerated their AI implementation over the past two years, while 20% said they’d boosted their usage of business analytics compared with the global average.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
HackerNoon

How Machine Generated Virtual Assistants can 10x Your Productivity in 2022

They can help you get an appointment or order a pizza, find the best ticket deals and bring your attention to the fact you are spending a lot on entertainment instead of investments. We are talking about AI virtual assistants, which have already become a familiar part of our daily lives. But what technologies are under the hood of AI assistants and how can you leverage them in your business? Find all the answers in this article.
COMPUTERS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shanghai discharges thousands of patients, boosts supplies

BEIJING — (AP) — Shanghai on Sunday discharged over 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients and health authorities emphasized that they must be allowed to return home despite the lockdown that has severely restricted movement in China's largest city. “We hope their family and community will not worry about them...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hackernoon.com

80% of Issues Aren't Caught by Testing Alone: Build Your Data Reliability Stack to Reduce Downtime

Benjamin Treynor Sloss, a Google engineering manager, determined there had to be a better way to manage and prevent dizzying fire drills when the site was down and pioneered site reliability engineering. Like software, data systems are becoming increasingly complex, with multiple upstream and downstream dependencies. A modern data reliability stack consists of testing, CI/CD, data observability, and data discovery tools.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Nour Global Launches its Multi-vendor SD-WAN Solution for Enterprises Across MENA

Nour Global, a connectivity and ICT service provider, has launched its multi-vendor SD-WAN solution to create bespoke networking solutions for enterprises across MENA. The managed SD-WAN solution leverages partnerships with Cisco Meraki, Cisco SD-WAN, Fortinet, and VMWare, providing different flavours of SD-WAN to enterprises. The solution gives its customers increased choice when expanding and transforming their network services.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

BusinessOnline, CafeMedia, Habu, Neustar and Publishers Clearing House Partner with SafeGuard Privacy to Ensure Global Privacy Compliance

Learn More About SafeGuard Privacy at the IAPP Annual Conference in Washington D.C. NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SafeGuard Privacy, a SaaS-based compliance platform that allows users to audit and comply with global privacy compliance laws and requirements, today announced that dozens of companies, including BusinessOnline, Cafe Media, Habu, Neustar, a TransUnion company, and Publisher's Clearing House have partnered with the company to audit and ensure compliance across their complex marketing operations. SafeGuard Privacy makes it easy for businesses to assess and get compliant themselves while also ensuring their vendors are compliant — a massive challenge facing most digital advertising and publishing companies. The company will be sponsoring the upcoming International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) Global Privacy Summit in Washington D.C. April 12-13 and encourages those attending to meet with its team on site.
INTERNET
TechCrunch

VCs, unicorn founders back Truora, a startup that helps LatAm businesses onboard users via WhatsApp

Propel Venture Partners and Accel led the investment for Truora, which valued the company at $75 million post-money. Founded in August 2018, Truora was originally focused on background checks for gigster platforms. In 2018 and 2019, its biggest customers were ride-hailing companies, and with the pandemic, the company saw an increase in e-commerce and marketplace customers.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China uses AI software to improve its surveillance capabilities

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - Dozens of Chinese firms have built software that uses artificial intelligence to sort data collected on residents, amid high demand from authorities seeking to upgrade their surveillance tools, a Reuters review of government documents shows. According to more than 50 publicly available documents examined by...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Fujitsu Computing as a Service (CaaS) via the public cloud announced

Fujitsu has this week announced the launch of its new Computing as a Service (CaaS) service designed to deliver customers access to “world-leading computing technologies” via the public cloud. Created to accelerate digital transformation (DX) and empower customers globally the new service offers a portfolio of services. Fujitsu...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Grover grabs $330M to double down on circular economy with consumer electronics subscriptions

The Berlin-based company has raised $330 million — specifically $110 million in equity and $220 million in debt — that it plans to use to expand its stock of devices as it gears up for more user growth; build out more tools and financial services to personalize the experience for individuals to encourage more business on its platform through schemes like loyalty programs; and drive deeper into big markets, such as the U.S.
MARKETS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Veriff Enhances Face Match with New Authentication Capabilities

Offerings boost re-authentication process with updated facial biometric technology. MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff, a global identity verification provider has released a newly enhanced version of its Face Match identity verification solution. This latest version of Face Match accelerates the user authentication process, utilizing facial biometrics (via the use of a selfie) to match the returning user. It compares the person's selfie with Veriff's existing session data, quickly identifying the user and activating their re-authentication preferences, eliminating friction and facilitating a smoother user experience.
SOFTWARE

